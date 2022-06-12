Prosser receives awards for saving toddler from traffic

AIKEN -- A toddler caught in highway traffic is now safe, thanks to the actions of Sarah Prosser, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Site Services traffic logistics specialist. She was recently recognized by SRNS and the City of Aiken, receiving the SRNS President’s Safety Award and the city’s second highest civilian award.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, Prosser was driving on a busy four-lane highway, when she noticed a toddler running on the median in the direction of oncoming traffic. Instinctively, she began blowing her horn to alert nearby drivers. She then quickly and safely stopped her vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

Putting herself in harm’s way, Prosser ran to the median and promptly secured the child.

A driver of an oncoming vehicle also pulled over, expressing her gratitude, in that she had been unaware of the child running toward her until she heard the car horn.

Next, Aiken City Public Safety officers arrived at the scene and took custody of the child while they conducted a search for the parents.

Prosser was later contacted by an officer explaining that the child’s mother had been located. The officer then praised Prosser for her quick response, saying that had she not acted with such urgency, the child may have been seriously injured or possibly killed. Prosser replied, “I was just thankful that I was in the right place at the right time and paying attention to my surroundings.”

Prosser demonstrated an extreme level of bravery and selflessness during this potentially dangerous event. Her actions reflect the values of the safety culture at the Savannah River Site and showed her concern as a citizen of Aiken as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0