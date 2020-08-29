Physicians Footcare adds new podiatrist in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Physicians Footcare has added Dr. Muhammad Ansari, doctor of podiatric medicine, to its staff.

Ansari received his medical degree from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and completed his three-year residency training at NYCPM/Metropolitan, located in Harlem and the South Bronx, where he trained alongside some of the top attending foot and ankle surgeons in New York City.

His training includes trauma, diabetic limb salvage, reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, sports medicine, forefoot surgery and nail surgery.

Ansari was a collegiate soccer player for Howard University as an undergraduate. He is also a three-time triathlete and two-time marathoner.

His athletic background fostered an interest in supplementing his podiatric practice by promoting mobility and health and wellness. Ansari is also committed to patient-centric care — spending time with each patient to develop a customized treatment plan.

“It’s an honor to be part of a team that’s fully dedicated to patient care,” Ansari said

“Physicians Footcare’s core values align with my own.”