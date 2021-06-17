Performance Foodservice expanding in Florence

COLUMBIA – Performance Foodservice, a division of Performance Food Group and one of the largest foodservice distributors in the nation, announced plans to expand operations in Florence County. The more than $11 million investment will create 150 new jobs.

With over 60 locations nationwide, Performance Foodservice delivers more than 200,000 food and food-related products to 125,000 customer locations.

Located at 2801 Alex Lee Blvd. in Florence, Performance Foodservice’s expansion will enhance the company’s servicing capacity, include the purchase of new equipment and increase dry good storage.

The building expansion is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Performance Foodservice team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project. Florence County was also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to the project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0