In the very early 1800s, Adam Shuler acquired a vast amount of land in the North Providence, Four Holes Swamp and Willow Branch areas. One tract was called Ephram's Island and, for many, many years, the question has been, "Is Ephram's Island the location of the Island Cemetery?" Well, it's the highest point in several square miles and most of the area has a sandy topsoil. The property for the cemetery was donated by Adam Shuler sometime around 1825. Adam passed away in early 1848 and is believed to have been the first person buried in the Island Cemetery.
Adam Shuler was the original owner of much more of the lands in this particular area, including Peabody Field and much of the properties in all directions. The following is an ownership list from Timothy Glenn Shuler until this 2020 update.
- Timothy Glenn Shuler
- Young Caldwell Shuler, son of Timothy Glenn Shuler. Married married Adella Hutto
- Ada Caroline Shuler, daughter of Young Caldwell Shuler and Adella Hutto. Married Edward J. Dantzler
- Nelle Dantzler, daughter of Ada and Edward Dantzler. Married Cleveland "Cleve" Murray
- Robert Dial Dantzler & Samuel E. Dantzler. Property passed down from Nelle and Cleveland Murray
- Jean E. Dantzler, wife of Robert Dial Dantzler and mother of Samuel E. Dantzler
- R. Irvin Shuler and Claire D. Shuler. Purchased in January 1997. Present owners as of this 2020 update. (Irvin Shuler is a great-grandson of Timothy Glenn Shuler)
Peabody Field
As to where the name "Peabody Field" came from, according to my memories and some information from various places, a Peabody area is a wet and soggy area like low sections of fields, etc.
In the beginning, our Peabody Field had a very low section as it was entered traveling across Willow Branch from the State Road direction on the mule and wagon dirt road. There were no bridges,
So the sides of the ditches were sloped to allow the wagon access to cross and continue on its travels. That old road was rerouted about 100 feet further southeast sometime in the early 1900s, which actually made Peabody Field about an acre larger and most of the old sloped sides still exist on the two ditches. The new road "split" the low soggy area of the field and that area still exists today.
From the time I could understand old stories and historical things, I became very interested in the fact that there had been a school in the area I knew as North Providence Road. I was born and raised right there and my Dad owned most all of the property around it but did not own the Peabody Field where the Old North Providence School actually stood. Then I began to wish I could own that field because of the stories I had heard. I wish I had a recording or a write-up of all the stories and historical info my Dad passed along to me, even until just a few weeks before he left this life in 2002. It was amazing!!!
By the way, in 1997 my wish came through: I purchased the Peabody Field and now I own the property I have heard so many great stories about.
From 1965
Following is an article by Ethel Shuler Ayres titled “North Providence School Recalled By Writer” from The Times and Democrat of June 27, 1965.
Note and Acknowledgement -- To Mrs. E. D. Lide and Mrs. Porter Bull of Providence, the writer wishes to express appreciation for their interest in this undertaking. Also, much gratitude is felt for data given by the following: Mrs. Laura Shuler Webber, Mr. Ellie G. Shuler, Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Shuler, Mrs. Johnson H. Nexsen, Mrs. Robert H. Holman, and Mr. S. D. Montgomery Jr. It is not only possible but quite probable that some of the details are in error because adequate written sources for research are not available. This statement is especially applicable to dates and chronological sequences.
Only the sound of the wind -- gentle in the summer, sometimes vehement in winter -- can be heard now though a grassy field where in the Yesterdays schoolchildren romped not only at recess but before and after school. The vacant site referred to lies in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, beside the “North Providence Road” about one mile off Highway 176 (still called “The Old State Road” in deference to an earlier time when it was the stage coach route between Charleston and Columbia); the very name, North Providence School, has power to remind me and untold schoolmates of mine (some older, some younger) not to speak of many who came after us, of nostalgic experiences of childhood. The final school building (see picture) was demolished around 1925 when maximum consolidation became the educational watchword.
Being the youngest of the five children of my parents (Brown R. and Louise Richbourgh Shuler) it happens that I was the only one of the five born in the present century; and even though we had a car when I was thirteeen (and I learned to drive at that age), my earliest memories extend back of that to a community lacking in automobiles and in practically all conveniences now considered routine. Yet, it was a unified, stalwart community loyal to its nearby school and to the Providence Methodist Church situated in the greater Providence area. The church membership was like a great family; church services on Sunday dominated the week’s activities. It was on Sunday that each person saw most of his friends and relatives; and there was much visiting in homes for the mid-day dinner. Radiant were the faces and happy the voices gathered around the tables laden with huge containers of delicious food.
Fathers worked for good government and gave of their substance for the over-all betterment of the community. Mothers held bazaars, oyster suppers, candy sales, and other fund-raising ventures for increasing library facilities and employing well trained teachers. An unusual factor in the North Providence, the Providence, and the Wells sections of the county was that almost all of the residents owned their homes and farms; they were honest, self-supporting and civic minded. Moreover, many young men found wives elsewhere thus bringing to the part of Orangeburg County new ideas and perspectives; and this was good.
Among the names of residents shortly after the turn of the century were Avinger, Bair, Bull, Carson, Collier, Dantzler, DeHay, Evans, Felder, Harley, Hutto, Moorer, Parler, Shuler, Thomas, Way and others.
My great grandfather, Timothy Shuler (1773-1819) gave land as a building site for Providence Methodist Church; a son of his, my grandfather (Timothy Glenn Shuler, 1810-1888) settled in the North Providence sections and his descendants were among those who attended the early one room schools of the area.
You have free articles remaining.
Going back into the 19th century to about the year 1880, we learn that the first school attended by children of the North Providence community was called “Oak Grove” and was situated near the present site of the old “Dr. Dantzler House” where the North Providence road enters “The Old State Road.” The original building for Oak Grove School was made of logs; it is believed that second one was made of rough frame. Apparently both of these were one room structures.
Among the first teachers at Oak Grove were the following: Mr. William Evans, Miss Janie Shelton, Miss Lela Brown, Miss Kate Cunningham, Miss Strickland, Miss Harriet Evans, and Miss Mamie Andrews. Perhaps each one taught during one school session, each in his or her turn; the exact years are unknown. Some of the women boarded, during their respective years, in the gracious home of Dr. and Mrs. Manley Jacob Daniel Dantzler located conveniently near the school. Subsequently, Dr. and Mrs. Dantzler moved to Elloree.
Immediately prior to 1894 a school building was erected near Providence Methodist Church. At that time the Oak Grove School was dismantled and re-erected nearer the heart of the North Providence community on land belonging to my uncle, Young Caldwell Shuler (a son of Timothy Glenn Shuler). The field in which the building was reassembled was called the Peabody Field; consequently, from 1894 to 1905 the school was called Peabody. The location of Peabody School was about one mile from the Oak Grove site and is the exact spot referred to in the first paragraph of this article.
Other teachers and their years were as follows: Miss Jessie Mustard, 1894; Miss Harriet Evans, 1895 (Miss Evans was the same one mentioned earlier; she taught at two different periods -- hers was a prominent local family); Miss E. Shuler, 1896; Miss Hettie Pooser, 1897; Miss Mattie Shuler, 1898; Miss Maybelle Dantzler, 1899; Miss Tiny Ott (from Columbia), 1900-1902; Miss Lillian Hammond (Columbia) 1903; Miss Emmie Milligan (Charleston) 1904) Mr. George Harris Webber (Charleston), 1905-1910.
With the coming of Mr. Webber the name of the school was changed to North Providence which it remained subsequently.
Miss Ada Shuler taught in 1905 as assistant, and Miss Annie Shuler from 1906 to 1908 as assistant to Mr .Webber. (The Misses Ada and Annie Shuler were daughters of Young Caldwell Shuler already mentioned). Miss Quinnie Shuler taught 1908-1909 (her father was Calhoun Glenn Shuler, another son of Timothy Glenn Shuler).
In 1907 the North Providence School became more than a grammar school; it undertook a high school program. The grades taught were from one through ten and the curriculum was as full and varied as circumstances permitted. Mrs. Webber (Miss Wendt) was of great help to her husband in the organization of fresh study materials and the use of new methods.
Many other teachers followed Mr. Webber. In this listing, dates and parts of names are omitted in instances where the writer could not be reasonably certain of accuracy: Mr. Richard F. Simpson and Miss Bessie Williams, 1910-1911; Mr. Tillman Shealy, 1911-1912; Mr. L. Maxwell Lide, 1912-1913; Miss Augusta Dantzler, --; Mr. Henry Grady Davis, --) Miss Corinne Aiken, --; Mr. James Easterling, --; Miss Bessie Felkel, about 1912 1917; Mr. Gordon Hungerpiller, about 1914-1917.
Also, Miss Hattie Herlong and Miss Ever Lou (Louise) Shuler, 1918-1919 (Miss Shuler, a daughter of Brown R. Shuler); Mr. Carsey Inabinett and Miss Belle Funchess, 1919-1920; Miss Maude Sharp and Miss Belle Funchess, 1920-1921; Mr. Arthur W. Ayres and Miss Susie Lancaster 1921-1922; Mr. Sidney McLaurin, 1922-1924; Miss Esther Easterling, 1922-1925; and Mr. Dennis Evans, 1924-1925.
After 1917 North Providence served grammar grades only; students ready for high school were privileged to attend the Providence High School.
Among the trustees for the North Providence School were the following: Mr. Young C. Shuler, Mr. S. Preston Shuler, Mr. D. Lee Evans, Mr. James I. Shuler, Mr. J.J. Bair, Mr. George Dantzler, Mr. H.O. Shuler, Mr. J.E. Shuler, Mr. E.L. Bull, Mr. Ashton A. Shuler, and Mr. M. Fillmore Shuler Sr.
The exact number of pupils attending the North Providence School through the years is an unknown entity. Suffice it to say that the total would run into thousands.
Around 1925, as was indicated earlier, the final consolidation of North Providence with Providence was accomplished. Shortly thereafter the material building was dissolved.
For all who had watched the edifice and equipment grow from a rough one-room school (when it was placed on “the Peabody Field”) to a neat, white, green trimmed building which contained a vestibule, coat rooms, stage, convertible classrooms, and a fairly good library there came, naturally, a feeling of loss when the building could no longer be seen.
There can be no accounting of how deeply year after year pupils had enjoyed the school’s library which was somewhat meager in extent when judged by modern standards. The volumes I remember best from my childhood are Hans Brinker, or The Silver Skates, The Two Little confederates. Five Little Peppers and How They Grew, Wild Animals I Have Known, Pilgrim’s Progress, and David Copperfield. Authors of these are too well known for me to list here.
Who can estimate the impact of influence for good that has been, and will be, wielded upon the world by the citizens of large, the pupils, the teachers, the trustees, and “the stranger within the gates” of the North Providence Community? Meditation upon an ideology of this magnitude is staggering. There are not only ideas but value that will live forever. In that sense, therefore, there will always be a North Providence School; and it will be remembered not just by me and my contemporaries but my multitudes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.