Paper Converters expanding in Colleton

COLUMBIA -- Paper Converters Inc., a paper tube manufacturer, announced plans to expand operations in Colleton County. The company's $500,000 investment is projected to create 10 new jobs.

Founded in 2002, Paper Converters Inc. specializes in spiral wound paper tubes, edge boards, custom paper slitting and sheeting products that are 100% biodegradable and recyclable.

Located at 1298 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro, Paper Converters Inc.'s expansion includes the addition of a new warehouse that will be used to store raw goods, which will give the company more space to expand its manufacturing facility.

The company's expansion is expected to be completed by late December 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Paper Converters Inc. team should visit https://paperconvertersinc.com/contact-us/.

