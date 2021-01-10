Panther Pathways leads first-year Denmark Tech students to success

In addition to providing educational structure and support, the program focuses on streamlining the information pipeline at DTC.

“Previously, students were receiving the information they needed to understand their educational path from multiple members of the faculty and staff which proved to be confusing. The new process focuses on a more cohesive line of communication and a unified message from the college. Their pathway and identity for success are being created for them. All they have to do is journey to their individual greatness,” said Dr. A Clifton Myles, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for administration and innovation.

The guided pathways program has an added layer that extends beyond their time at Denmark Tech, setting students up for a lifetime of success. The plan provides for perpetual engagement after graduation to support alumni in pursuing additional education, aiding with job placement and preparing them to repay student loans.

“The perpetual pathway is managed through a new assessment system entitled Watermark, where all students will have portfolios that follow their journeys well past their graduation. Assessing one’s journey and documenting the results is what we are teaching our student to do and that is transformational for Denmark Technical College,” added Myles.