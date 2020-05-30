Palmetto Cares Connection names finance director

BAMBERG —Palmetto Care Connections (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting announces that Scott Moody has joined PCC as director of finance.
In his role, Moody oversees the financial operations of PCC, including implementing financial policies, overseeing financial records, and completing assessments, reports, annual budgets and financial projections.
“In the past, PCC has contracted with an independent entity for financial services and audits, but as our organization continues to grow, it became more advantageous for PCC to establish more financial operations in-house,” Schwarting said. “Scott’s experiences and expertise in health care finance and management are tremendous assets to Palmetto Care Connections and we’re excited to have him on our team.”
Moody has more than 25 years of management, consulting and leadership experience in the areas of hospitals, non-profits, ambulatory surgery centers, large group physician practices and outpatient diagnostic centers. Prior to joining PCC, Moody was owner of Integritas, LLC, 2018 to present; director of practice operations for Surgical Specialists of Charlotte 2014-2017; practice management consultant for Mecklenburg Foot & Ankle Associates of Charlotte, 2013-2014; chief executive officer of Urology Center of Spartanburg and Lowcountry Urology Clinics, 2006-2014; practice management consultant Carolina Eyecare Physicians of Charleston 2005-2006; administrator, Trident Health System Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Walterboro and Charleston, 2000-2005; and executive director Lowcountry Area Health Education Center – MUSC, 19932000.
Moody received his master in health administration degree from the Medical University of South Caraolina in Charleston and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the College of Charleston.
Originally from Walterboro, Moody has lived the Spartanburg area for a total of more than 10 years. He and his wife, the late Lynn Moody, have two grown children, son Marshall Scott Moody Jr. who is a student at the University of South Carolina – Upstate, and daughter Janice Elizabeth Moody who is a student at Converse College.
Moody is a member of El Bethel United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, where he has served on the administrative board and has worked with the UMC Youth Group.
Established in 2010, PCC is a non-profit organization that provides technology, broadband, and telehealth support services to health care providers in rural and underserved areas in S.C. PCC leads the S.C. health care broadband consortium which facilitates broadband connections for health care providers throughout the state. PCC co-chairs the South Carolina Telehealth Alliance, along with the Medical University of South Carolina, partnering with health care organizations and providers to improve health care access and delivery for all South Carolinians.
