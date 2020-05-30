Palmetto Cares Connection names finance director

Moody received his master in health administration degree from the Medical University of South Caraolina in Charleston and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the College of Charleston.

Originally from Walterboro, Moody has lived the Spartanburg area for a total of more than 10 years. He and his wife, the late Lynn Moody, have two grown children, son Marshall Scott Moody Jr. who is a student at the University of South Carolina – Upstate, and daughter Janice Elizabeth Moody who is a student at Converse College.

Moody is a member of El Bethel United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, where he has served on the administrative board and has worked with the UMC Youth Group.

Established in 2010, PCC is a non-profit organization that provides technology, broadband, and telehealth support services to health care providers in rural and underserved areas in S.C. PCC leads the S.C. health care broadband consortium which facilitates broadband connections for health care providers throughout the state. PCC co-chairs the South Carolina Telehealth Alliance, along with the Medical University of South Carolina, partnering with health care organizations and providers to improve health care access and delivery for all South Carolinians.

