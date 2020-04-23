Over 35 churches link with congregations at TheTandD.com; yours can too

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To assist the faith community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times and Democrat developed a digital space to combine area church news, information and videos.

TheTandD.com invites any area church or religious institution to participate in this free service at TheTandD.com. In one space, pastors can share their video sermons, messages or news with their congregations and the community.

The digital page -- which can be found by scrolling down on the homepage and looking for “Church Services Videos” under EXTRAS on the right side or at https://thetandd.com/app/church/churchvideos.html – launched March 22. More than 35 churches are now participating.

Any church or institution that already posts videos online can send a link; for those that do not currently post online, The Times and Democrat staff will help work on the best avenue to relay that information to us. Contact Kyla Fraser at kfraser@timesanddemocrat.com, phone number 803-533-5542, or Amy Bryant, abryant@timesanddemocrat.com, phone number 803-533-5514.

T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes can be reached at chughes@timesanddemocrat.com and 803-533-5535.