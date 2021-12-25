Outdoors store's name continues family legacy

NORTH – Dylan and Brianna Strickland recently opened Swamp Fox Outdoors, a hunting and fishing supply store, at 4599 Savannah Highway in North.

The store had a grand opening concurrently with the Home for the Holidays festival and North Christmas Parade in North on Dec. 4 with over 200 people in attendance in the store throughout the day. The new business sells clothing, fishing supplies, hunting equipment, coolers and live bait.

Dylan and Brianna have some bundles of small rods, tackle boxes, etc. as holiday gifts for children – some of which are in giant red and green plaid stockings in a large model-sized boat toward the front of their store.

“We call that a bargain boat,” Dylan said.

Dylan said they have Mad Katz poles.

“They come with a lifetime guarantee. They never break,” he added.

As per fishing, they have a variety of live fishing bait. “We have minnows, worms, crickets and goldfish for bait,” Dylan said.

Dylan said they have the brand Mixed Up Baits, custom baits from the S.C. Lowcountry.

“He mixes all different colors and scents in the plastic baits,” Dylan explained.

As per the emphasis on the Lowcountry, Brianna said they try to support local and regional products in the store and put some of them in on consignment.

“We have clothing from Southern Bred based out of Beech Island, S.C., and Carolina Coon Hunters T-shirts based out of Livingston,” she said.

They also have customized tumblers and pop-sockets from regional artisan Kathryn Cook at SAHM Creations.

Brianna said, “We are trying to get as many local and regional products in here as possible.”

The 850-square-foot building occupied by Swamp Fox Outdoors dates back to 1901 and has been a tire shop, restaurant and bar in the past, according to the owners. It still has what appears to be the original tile, and its walls are decorated with wood pallets and cotton.

Swamp Fox Outdoors used to be the name of a family taxidermy business which no longer exists. The store owners kept its name to continue that legacy.

Dylan said he was uncertain if the original taxidermy business’ name was a reference to South Carolina Revolutionary War patriot and militia leader Francis “Swamp Fox” Marion from Berkeley County who led colonial soldiers in guerilla-style warfare in S.C. swamps against the British troops.

He said most likely “Swamp Fox” was just a reference to the outdoors in general.

