Orangeburg small business center wins state, regional honors

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina SBDC network, the state’s principal provider of small business assistance, announced that its Orangeburg Area Small Business Development Center was named the SBA’s 2020 State and Southeast Regional SBDC Center of Excellence and Innovation.

SBA South Carolina District Director Gregg White recognized the Orangeburg Area SBDC in a virtual awards ceremony hosted by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the SBA South Carolina District Office.

"Our goal is to honor and recognize our winners for their hard work and dedication to advancing the small business community,” White said when presenting the award. “Most importantly, we appreciate the jobs and opportunities they continue to create for the South Carolina economy.”

“The Orangeburg Area SBDC team is honored to have been selected for this award,” said Jim Johnson, director of the South Carolina State University region. “The award reflects the significance of the SBDC program in the rural regions of South Carolina, especially in the Orangeburg community. While the award goes to the Orangeburg Area SBDC, the real winners are the successful small business owners that we have been fortunate to assist over the years.”