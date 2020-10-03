Orangeburg small business center wins state, regional honors

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina SBDC network, the state’s principal provider of small business assistance, announced that its Orangeburg Area Small Business Development Center was named the SBA’s 2020 State and Southeast Regional SBDC Center of Excellence and Innovation.
SBA South Carolina District Director Gregg White recognized the Orangeburg Area SBDC in a virtual awards ceremony hosted by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the SBA South Carolina District Office.
"Our goal is to honor and recognize our winners for their hard work and dedication to advancing the small business community,” White said when presenting the award. “Most importantly, we appreciate the jobs and opportunities they continue to create for the South Carolina economy.”
“The Orangeburg Area SBDC team is honored to have been selected for this award,” said Jim Johnson, director of the South Carolina State University region. “The award reflects the significance of the SBDC program in the rural regions of South Carolina, especially in the Orangeburg community. While the award goes to the Orangeburg Area SBDC, the real winners are the successful small business owners that we have been fortunate to assist over the years.”
In 2019, this five-person team — which is the go-to provider for small to medium-sized businesses in a seven-county region based in Orangeburg -- assisted 303 clients in the creation of 33 new businesses, the acquisition of $1.2 million in capital formation and the creation or retention of 135 jobs. The Center also conducted 23 training workshops attended by more than 343 people.
The Orangeburg Area SBDC won not only the state award but also the Southeast region, which comprises eight states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“Jim Johnson and his team of dedicated consultants are highly respected for the important work they do in advancing these rural economies,” said S.C. State Director Michele Abraham. “These distinctions attest to the fact that the SC SBDC network is fully committed to its mission of advancing the state’s economic development by helping entrepreneurs grow successful businesses."
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.