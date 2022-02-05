Orangeburg native creates Palmetto Scoopers

After losing his beloved dog Tiger, Orangeburg native Courtney Ceacal works daily to improve the quality of life for pets in the Midlands and reduce the number of pets who consume their own waste.

Founded in 2015, Palmetto Scoopers, a waste-management company, visits the homes of many pet owners and takes on the unpleasant task of removing pet waste from yards.

“Most pet owners may not know the severity of leaving pet waste in their yard. If your pet eats its waste over an extended period of time, it can be detrimental to their health and your health,” Ceacal said.

In addition to serving clients, Ceacal has a passion for helping rescue pets and felt compelled to support businesses who specialized in pet rescue and adoption. Ceacal created a 12-month calendar fundraiser that features photos of some of the cutest four-legged friends, one who calls Orangeburg home.

Aurora, a pitbull mix, is the pet of Asia Millen, a 15-year old Orangeburg native. She is excited that her dog was selected as one of the featured pets and hopes that the community supports the fundraiser.

“The calendar allows dog owners to take pride in having their dog featured in the homes of many people and the calendar’s design is beautiful,” Millen said.

Millen and her family recognize the importance of supporting rescue pet initiatives. The Millen family fell in love with Aurora after she was brought to the Orangeburg SPCA after being in an abusive home.

“Aurora’s temperament drew me to her. I’ve gone through things and she’s gone through things, so we have a great bond and we suit each other,” Millen said.

Proceeds raised will support Final Victory Animal Rescue, an animal shelter located in West Columbia.

Looking ahead, Ceacal hopes to expand his business to his hometown and many other areas across the state. He’s also preparing to partner with more local businesses and host community events that educate on the necessity of pet waste companies and the harmful impact of pets consuming their waste over time.

Digital copies of the calendar can be purchased for $10 and printed copies can be purchased for $20 on the Palmetto Scoopers website. Customers who purchase calendars or make donations will have their names entered into a drawing to win prizes. Prizes include a free service from Central Bark Doggy Daycare in West Columbia or a “Paint Your Pet” session sponsored by Painting with a Twist.

For more information, visit www.palmettoscoopers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0