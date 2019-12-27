COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Department of Revenue agents on Friday arrested an Orangeburg funeral home owner and charged him with operating without a retail license and tax evasion.
According to the arrest warrants, Robert Bethea III, 66, owner of Bethea Funeral Home of Orangeburg, attempted to evade the payment of individual income tax and sales taxes from 2011 to 2019 of about $98,934.
Bethea willfully attempted to evade payment, according to the warrants, by withdrawing $278,548 from his bank accounts to put the money "out of the government's reach." Bethea admitted to agents that he purposely withdrew the money to avoid payment of a levy.
The warrants also allege that Bethea, since August 2018, continued to operate his business without a retail license despite being told repeatedly about the process and receiving multiple violations. According to the warrant, the funeral home performed 38 funerals after the date the retail license was revoked.
If convicted, Bethea faces a maximum sentence of a $200 fine and/or 30 days in jail for the charge of operating without a license and a sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for the charge of attempted tax evasion.
He is being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, according to SCDOR.
