Orangeburg entrepreneur snags $30,000 grant award to develop business

An Orangeburg businesswoman is one of three in the state to receive a grant through the South Carolina Community Loan Fund's Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program, a business development program designed to support minority and women entrepreneurs.

LEAP is a 10-week course providing technical assistance and business plan development support to minority and women business people. The entrepreneurs presented their finalized plans to a panel of judges, and the top three received seed capital awards.

Shauna Cooper snagged the first-place prize of $30,000 to further develop her business.

Cooper, who specializes in hand-molded, artisan-style candles, is owner and creative director of Wicks + Scents, a home fragrance and body care products company.

"The competition was pretty much cut throat. So I wasn't sure if I was going to place, but I did know from this business plan I would have a road map to get me through the rest of the day," Cooper said.

"Now I have the funds to implement these ambitious goals that I have established for 2021. What I'm looking to do is do business expansion, getting into more stores. I've gotten several partnerships with wholesale marketplaces.