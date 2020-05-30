ORANGEBURG COUNTY: Pandemic will cost but no plan to cut services, employees

The coronavirus pandemic has forced county and city government officials to examine ways to deal with revenue losses associated with reductions in tax revenue, even as some balance public health costs associated with keeping people safe.
The concern grows deep among some officials, including Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young, who said that before the pandemic struck, the county had been making strides with new business growth while, at the same time, not overtaxing citizens.
“That’s the sweet spot that we try to keep ourselves in,” he said, but the virus has had a financial impact on the county.
“Right now as of the end of April, we were behind probably $600,000 in collections and had spent probably $300,000 as far as things were concerned to deal with the virus throughout the county. So we’re probably about $1 million behind of where we were last year this time going into the budget,” Young said.
“That doesn’t count for the lack of revenue that individuals would end up not paying because of their circumstances. So that’s what we have to account for,” he said.
Young said the capital projects sales tax fund will be among those seeing reductions, particularly because there has been a downturn in “individuals coming in and staying in hotels, buying gas, buying food and things of that nature.”
“A lot of those funds that we have been using to rebuild the county and do things have come directly from the capital projects sales tax. Those sales are driven a lot by individuals coming through the county and purchasing goods and services to create that money for the penny. So that will be affected.
“The money we use to give to help agencies to promote the county and to bring more people back into the county is driven by hotel revenue. That is down. So you’ll see a lot of that,” he said.
Many businesses had their tax payments deferred because of the pandemic. Business license fees will be among the revenue that will be delayed because of the pandemic, if some are received at all, Young said.
“A lot of the small business didn’t get what they needed to sustain themselves because of the failed rollout of the small business loan thing that came out of the federal government. So there will be some that probably did not make it through the pandemic shutdown and will actually not be paying those taxes this year around just because of the fact that they’re no longer in business,” he said.
Building across the county, however, has remained, including with the continued construction of a Star Bucks and travel center near the near the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park at the U.S. 301 and Interstate 26 interchange.
“Building permits let me know that we were in the right direction as far as the county is concerned. Even throughout the pandemic, we still kept the ability to do building permits and those kinds of things in play,” Young said.
The augmentation of the county’s own services have helped to keep the county afloat amid the pandemic.
“We had to push to an online platform and then also invest heavily in the personal protection equipment because I care about the employees of the county. We had to make sure that they were safe doing that job. So with that being said, a lot of the things that we were looking forward to as far as growth are still coming,” the administrator said.
He said a planned 30,000-square-foot Max Family Entertainment Center has been slowed down, but “we know what that project will mean for the county.”
Reductions in accommodation and local option sales taxes will be yet another impact from the virus, but Young expects a rebound.
“Individuals still have to regain the confidence in traveling and staying in hotels again. I feel confident that the hotel owners in our community are going to do the right thing, and then not to mention the new hotels that were being built. That developer is still moving forward with the one in Orangeburg and Santee. He produces a great product. So we feel like it’ll rebound, but it will take time,” he said.
“Commerce is going to be slow to come back because one your largest populations that spend money in Orangeburg County is your senior citizens. A lot of them who are vulnerable right now are basically doing the right thing and still being cautious and not going different places,” Young said.
The county begins its new fiscal year on July 1. Predicting how much revenue the county will have will be somewhat of a guessing game, the administrator said.
“That’s a tough thing to deal with, but we’re doing the right with the forecasters we have that are employed to help us with the county,” he said, noting that budget adjustments will include maintaining departments at their current funding level.
“We’re looking to pretty much give the departments for the most part a lot of the same budget levels that had last year, minus any capital improvement stuff that was done. So from that perspective, we’ll give them what they had last year, take a percentage off of that and then the outside agency funding that we used to give to a lot of agencies, there will be a significant reduction in that to help balance the budget,” he said.
Young said the amounts of those reductions are being analyzed as part of an overall analysis of the financial impact of the coronavirus on the county’s budget.
“It’s a lot going on,” he said, noting that spending continues to keep employees safe amid the current pandemic, as well as efforts to keep citizens protected against a potential second wave by finding partnerships with entities to provide testing and masks.
Even that does not include, Young said, continuing to manage services for county resident impacted by an April 13 tornado and keeping the “everyday aspects of county government” running.
The administrator said, “Right now, we don’t foresee cutting services. But the big hit won’t be until next year. The state had a surplus going into this budget year. They could balance the budget this year with the surplus, but next year’s budget could affect us even harder because you’ll see the losses in revenue, and they won’t have the surplus to balance the budget with. So that’s why we have to be cautious.”
The county has not yet received any money from the state’s share of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding.
“However they split that up, it’s not going to make us whole for everything we’ve spent. So that’s why we’re $1 million in the hole and not knowing when we’re going to get that money reimbursed. It’s going to be a challenge,” Young said.
“The good thing about it is we were financially frugal. We had made good strides on our debt service. We’ve been paying debt service down. So we have the ability to do what we need to still move forward and function. Right now, we don’t anticipate cutting any services, but it will be lean times until we rebound from this. Then there’s the fact that it’s now over and the other stuff we have to deal with,” he said.
“The local government fund that they pay us every year for housing stuff like DSS, DHEC, they were already underfunding that, and we may end up with a cut to that, which would hurt us tremendously,” the administrator said.
Fortunately, construction on the new county library is still ongoing as well as plans for entry into a new $31 million jail facility.
“We’re about ready to move into that. So it’s just good financial stewardship. Not being overly aggressive, but still trying to move the county forward. It’s also the leadership of county council as well as myself and our financial team,” he said.
The administrator added, “You have to manage where you can takes hits and stuff like this. It’s not easy. Budget year is not going to be fun, especially for outside agencies. If we can cut there and pray that the revenues of the state don’t fall short and everything rebounds quickly, then that would be the only thing that we’d have to make significant cuts to. But if it goes further and the economy still gets worse, then we’ll have to put other options on the table,” he said.
He doesn’t like to think about the possibility of furloughing county employees.
“I don’t even like to speak that because my employees are the most valuable pieces. We’ll try to do everything we can to cut everything we can not to have to lose people. As long as it doesn’t affect services, we’ll do everything we can not to cut people,” he said.
