ORANGEBURG COUNTY: Pandemic will cost but no plan to cut services, employees

“The local government fund that they pay us every year for housing stuff like DSS, DHEC, they were already underfunding that, and we may end up with a cut to that, which would hurt us tremendously,” the administrator said.

Fortunately, construction on the new county library is still ongoing as well as plans for entry into a new $31 million jail facility.

“We’re about ready to move into that. So it’s just good financial stewardship. Not being overly aggressive, but still trying to move the county forward. It’s also the leadership of county council as well as myself and our financial team,” he said.

The administrator added, “You have to manage where you can takes hits and stuff like this. It’s not easy. Budget year is not going to be fun, especially for outside agencies. If we can cut there and pray that the revenues of the state don’t fall short and everything rebounds quickly, then that would be the only thing that we’d have to make significant cuts to. But if it goes further and the economy still gets worse, then we’ll have to put other options on the table,” he said.

He doesn’t like to think about the possibility of furloughing county employees.

“I don’t even like to speak that because my employees are the most valuable pieces. We’ll try to do everything we can to cut everything we can not to have to lose people. As long as it doesn’t affect services, we’ll do everything we can not to cut people,” he said.

