Orangeburg County delinquent tax sale canceled

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, and with over 400 registered bidders from states and counties identified as hot-spot areas, Orangeburg County administration made the decision to cancel the upcoming delinquent tax sale, originally scheduled for Dec. 7.

In a release, the county said it does not make this decision lightly. The county will continue to closely evaluate COVID-19’s hotspots so they can determine a date to safely reschedule the sale.

The county cannot, in good conscience, bring together a large group of people with varying degrees of susceptibility during flu season, and who are coming from hotspot areas, they said. This decision was also made to protect the health care resources (like EMS, hospital beds, etc.) citizens may need in the midst of a COVID-19 surge.

The county will continue to update citizens and bidders as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0