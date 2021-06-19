Orangeburg County Council on Aging honors owners of hospice

The executive director of the Orangeburg County Council on Aging recently presented the owners of a local hospice agency with a certificate of appreciation for their commitment to rural health care.
Kevin and Melinda Jackson are the owners of Edisto Home Care & Hospice at 1180 Boulevard St., Suite A, in Orangeburg.
OCCOA Dee Anne Miller presented the couple with the framed certificate recognizing them for providing hospice care and resources to the community’s seniors and caregivers at the OCCOA office at 2570 St. Matthews Road.
“This is in appreciation for all that you all have done for this community,” Miller said.
Shannon Polny, patient liaison and director of business development at Edisto Home Care & Hospice, said the office staff also held a surprise get-together for the couple.
"They have just experienced 15 years-plus of care to the rural cities of South Carolina. Opening the office in Orangeburg was very specific to the 12 counties that also surround Orangeburg. We opened four years ago,” Polny said.
Edisto Home Care & Hospice has also completed is second accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.
“During this COVID time, we've been very blessed to grow our program. We are currently waiting on licensing for our Walterboro office,” Polny said.
Kevin said he is thankful for the certificate of recognition.
“It definitely is a huge honor. I always feel like you treat patients like you want to be treated ... We’ve done really well with staff retention and patient care. Any time we have even small issues, we try to address them very quickly,” he said.
Mr. Jackson added, “It’s a service we provide, but it’s a critical point in folks’ lives, whether it be family members or patients. You’ve got a lot of factors involved that go into the care you give. It needs to be done with caring in mind and not numbers in mind.”
Melinda said, “To me, hospice care is the hardest health care job because typically it’s a lot of crisis management. Nurses have to come to the table with not only their clinical skills but psychosocial skills ... I feel like we’ve handpicked those people because sometimes they’ll spend five minutes on the physical piece, and then they’ll spend an hour on the emotional piece. It is just crucial. That has improved our community 1,000%.”
She added, “If the staff takes care of the patients, we’ll take care of the staff. We’re a professional family. It’s full-on. So just because you’re not on call tonight, you still may get a call from a nurse needing your help. So we try to make it a professional family,” noting that they forge partnerships with other agencies, including the OCCOA, as they build that family.
Polny said, “I’ve just been very impressed in my year-and-a-half of how you all utilize the people you know and the resources that you have to just go above and beyond for the patients and the caregivers that we service. I really felt like it was time that you all be recognized for what you do right here in Orangeburg and for opening a business here in Orangeburg. We’re very appreciative.”
Polny said the couple goes “above and beyond” to ensure that their staff feel appreciated and are committed to community service.
“When COVID hit, we went around to our skilled nursing facilities and painted the windows. We encouraged other community members to get involved, which they did. It was wonderful,” she said.
Polny continued, “Right now we're working on a Day of Caring project for Low Country Assisted Living of Ehrhardt. We're painting six rockers for them. They had six rockers that needed some TLC. So we turned it into a little Day of Caring staff contest. We're each grabbing a rocker and doing a little contest.”
