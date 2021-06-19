Orangeburg County Council on Aging honors owners of hospice

Kevin said he is thankful for the certificate of recognition.

“It definitely is a huge honor. I always feel like you treat patients like you want to be treated ... We’ve done really well with staff retention and patient care. Any time we have even small issues, we try to address them very quickly,” he said.

Mr. Jackson added, “It’s a service we provide, but it’s a critical point in folks’ lives, whether it be family members or patients. You’ve got a lot of factors involved that go into the care you give. It needs to be done with caring in mind and not numbers in mind.”

Melinda said, “To me, hospice care is the hardest health care job because typically it’s a lot of crisis management. Nurses have to come to the table with not only their clinical skills but psychosocial skills ... I feel like we’ve handpicked those people because sometimes they’ll spend five minutes on the physical piece, and then they’ll spend an hour on the emotional piece. It is just crucial. That has improved our community 1,000%.”