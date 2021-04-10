Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center names new executive director

The Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center has welcomed a new executive director who will begin her duties on April 12.
Dr. Natashia Smith replaces OAMHC Executive Director Willie Priester, who retired in March.
Smith began her career with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health at the Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center in 2004. She comes to OAMHC from the Coastal Empire Community Mental Health Center in Beaufort, where she has served as executive director since 2018.
“The Coastal Empire MHCs' loss is the Orangeburg MHC’s gain,” said Deborah Blalock, SCDMH deputy director of community mental health services.
“Dr. Smith brings experience, knowledge and enthusiasm to the Orangeburg community. We are also thankful to Bryant Williams ... for serving as interim director during the transition.
"He has been a stabilizing factor between Mr. Priester’s retirement and Dr. Smith’s arrival, and we are fortunate to have him on the SCDMH and OAMHC team," Blalock said.
OAMHC Board Chairperson Sadie Jarvis said Smith is welcomed at the center "where heroes work."
"On behalf on the center’s board of directors, I’d like to express how extremely delighted we are to welcome our new director. We are certain that she will provide excellent leadership and ensure this community-based mental health provider remains comprehensive, person centered and recovery focused," Jarvis said.
Smith holds two master's degrees in education and rehabilitation counseling from Lesley University and S.C. State University, respectively, and received a doctorate in counseling psychology from Springfield College in Massachusetts.
Priester was named executive director of the OAMHC on May 23, 2012, replacing former Executive Director Bessie Abraham, who retired after 33 years at the OAMHC. Priester had previously served as the center’s assistant director and clinical director since 2002.
As one of the 16 community mental health centers of SCDMH, the OAMHC provides community-based, outpatient mental health services to children, adults and families in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. It is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services.
To learn more about the center and its services, call 803-536-1571.
