OCtech receives clean audit report

Continuing education has gotten off to a slow start, but some state funds may give it a boost, he said. Salary and fringe benefits are less than the same time last year, but the state has been slow in distributing funds, he said. Also, the college has been saving money on travel expenses and because of several vacant positions.

There’s also less for grants and scholarships, but that has to do with timing, he said.

CARES Act money has been distributed and more will be awarded to students, Huff said. The college had to pay staff more and purchase PPE, he said.

The college is short by $290,000 on funds from Orangeburg County, but the balance will come from tuition, he said.

There has been no money spent yet on capital projects this year, but rerouting of drainage lines behind Building S has just begun. They will also be doing grading and corrections around the new Nursing and Health Science building, a dehumidification project in Building A and mechanical upgrades in Building K.