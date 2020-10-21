OCtech receives clean audit report

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College received a clean audit report, area commissioners learned at the October meeting.
External auditor Randy Cooper said the college received an unmodified opinion and auditors received full cooperation in their efforts.
In other business, President Walt Tobin said he recently met with Orangeburg County Council in preparation for budget discussions to let the elected officials know what’s going on at the college. He will be meeting with Calhoun County Council on Nov. 9 to do the same.
Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day will be held on Thursday, he said, and will give local youngsters a chance to apprentice with local businesses such as Husqvarna.
“We’re really excited about this opportunity,” Tobin said.
The college will not be holding the Fine Wine and Foods event this year due to COVID-19, he said. A decision has yet to be made about the spring Home and Garden event.
However, they will be pressing forward with fundraising for the OCtech Foundation, he said.
The college is monitoring the pandemic situation, Tobin said, maintaining a “delicate balance.”
Vice President of Academic Affairs Donna Elmore said they turned in a 150-page application for a competitive version of the CARES Act with two smaller colleges. OCtech is “looking at extending our dual credit reach” and expanding online services.
A virtual visit for accreditation of the medical assisting program is upcoming, she said. Also, there are only two vacant positions left – one full-time in automotive and a 32-hour position in nursing.
Spring registration will kick off next week, and her department is getting the courses ready, Elmore said. They are prepared for synchronous instruction and will be bringing students back to campus, “a huge advantage over where we were in March,” she said. The college has “new and different technology for a changing and challenging time."
Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Sandra Davis said some late-start fall classes have begun and there will be more in November. They are gearing up for spring registration.
The college was not able to hold a spring commencement, but rather held a drive-through event. But for fall graduation on Dec. 15, they will hold several smaller ceremonies to give students the experience of walking for graduation. The plan is still in the early stages, Davis said.
In the Sept. 30 financial report, Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff said, “We finally have a good idea what our fall tuition numbers will look like.”
The good news is there’s extra revenue from summer to offset a shortfall of $70,000, he said.
Continuing education has gotten off to a slow start, but some state funds may give it a boost, he said. Salary and fringe benefits are less than the same time last year, but the state has been slow in distributing funds, he said. Also, the college has been saving money on travel expenses and because of several vacant positions.
There’s also less for grants and scholarships, but that has to do with timing, he said.
CARES Act money has been distributed and more will be awarded to students, Huff said. The college had to pay staff more and purchase PPE, he said.
The college is short by $290,000 on funds from Orangeburg County, but the balance will come from tuition, he said.
There has been no money spent yet on capital projects this year, but rerouting of drainage lines behind Building S has just begun. They will also be doing grading and corrections around the new Nursing and Health Science building, a dehumidification project in Building A and mechanical upgrades in Building K.
Tobin said that the area commission self-assessment is needed for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Commissioners need to compile information for the last three years, he said, as well as including plans to address any deficiencies. This self-assessment should be completed by the end of the year.
Commissioners approved several policies up for review with no changes: children on campus; credit for non-academic work; exemption exams; and special accommodations for students with disabilities.
They approved a policy relating to faculty workload, changing it to reflect changes in policy and procedure. They also approved the clearing of accounts that owed balances to the college. Most were students who didn’t return who owed less than $100. The total cleared was about $33,000.
Huff said the tentative 2021 budget commissioners approved in May will need to be finalized before Nov. 1. Commissioners voted to approve the budget with adjustments for a $30,000 reduction in tuition revenue.
Also, they reduced the budget for the truck-driving program because of grant funds available. Huff said the contingency fund will end up with about $65,000.
