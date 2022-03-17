Oaks making infrastructure upgrades

The following is from Clay Fowler, The Oaks of Orangeburg manager.

When The Oaks of Orangeburg LLC purchased the Methodist Oaks in April 2021, we knew there were infrastructure problems and immediately started investing tens of thousands of dollars on consultants and engineers to identify solutions to a myriad of infrastructure challenges.

In January, we hired a firm to refurbish hot water boilers serving a portion of our independent living apartments. Unfortunately, the refurbishment of the boilers became delayed due to many factors including a COVID-19 infection that delayed a third party inspector’s visit to the site.

Frustrated, we decided to stop trying to fix an old system and invest in a simpler and more modern hot water system. It will be expensive, but worth it. Work is underway beginning with engineering to install more energy efficient and environmentally friendly water heaters located in the two areas of the independent living community that were served by these boilers. The Department of Public Utilities has been very helpful in expediting this project.

The impact

Of the 200 residents on our campus, only 16 have been affected by this situation. Contrary to social media posts, these rooms have only been without hot water for approximately 10 weeks and the rooms are in the Independent Living area and not in the nursing home. The nursing home has not had a problem with hot water.

Communication

While the project has taken much longer than anyone hoped, we have proactively communicated in town hall meetings and through memos with our Independent Living residents as new developments have occurred. We made two additional rooms available for residents to use for showers and provided housekeeping to clean and sanitize the room after each and every use. All CDC COVID precautions have been observed to ensure the safety of our residents.

Recently, we also offered the 16 affected residents the opportunity to move temporarily into our luxury Walsh apartments while work continues to resolve the situation. Most of the residents have chosen to stay in their current living quarters.

We understand the concern with the boiler system failure, but I believe sharing the greater context is important so our community understands we are fully committed to serving our neighbors with excellence now, and for years to come.

The rest of the story

The hot water system is just one of many modernization efforts on site. We have invested almost a million dollars to date in upgrading and renovating living units in Independent Living and houses in both the French Quarter and Wesley Pines. I’m pleased to report Independent Living is enjoying 27 new residents since our purchase a year ago, while the Assisted Living has had 28 new residents move in. Our nursing home is at capacity with a waiting list.

This is an exciting time for The Oaks of Orangeburg. We have a new look in the nursing home entrance, with upgraded flooring and new paint colors throughout the building. The pool enclosure is about to be demolished and replaced, along with repairs to the pumps and heaters so that we can resume our aquatic therapy in our upgraded saltwater pool.

Additionally, we renovated a wing of the nursing home that was closed several years ago and are now hiring new staff to open that wing in the next month. The Oaks has more private nursing home rooms than all of the other nursing homes in our region combined and demand for those rooms has been high.

We hired Melissa Kizer, RN, NHA as our nursing home administrator in October. She has a long track record of success and quality at another local nursing home and she has made an amazing transformation in just a few months. She is the first nurse to be the administrator of the Oaks’ nursing home in a very long time and maybe ever. We could not be happier with the energy and experience she has brought to our organization.

