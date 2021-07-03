Norway gets coffee business

NORWAY – A coffee drunk by Vikings and Trojans alike has been discovered in the western Orangeburg County town that shares the name with the Country of Norway.

Denmark-Olar High School alumni and students (Vikings) and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler alumni and students (Trojans) have sipped the brew. The citizens of Norway have imbibed it as the official coffee blend of the town – a blend named Norway created by Wayne Ross. Ross is the owner of the new location of Coffee and Things in the town. He also owns a location in Orangeburg and a food truck.

Norway Mayor Tracie Clemons, who was at the recent grand opening of the location on 8406 Savannah Hwy., said the Norway blend is robust.

During the first 30 minutes of the grand opening, over 20 citizens crowded into the business and out the door to enjoy this brew and/or Ross’ other wares. The business stayed consistently busy throughout the day.

Clemons said of Coffee and Things, “We're elated that Mr. Ross chose to bring his business to the Town of Norway. (It) has already made a huge impression on the community. I'm a coffee lover, and it’s the variety of the menu that brings that flavor to the town.”