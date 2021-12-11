New center to help businesses recover, expand

COLUMBIA -- DESA announces the launch of SC Business Advancement Center. The Business Advancement Center, which is made possible through a grant from South Carolina Department of Commerce, will be a catalyst for small and minority business expansion across South Carolina.

Small, minority, and woman-owned businesses were among those most negatively impacted by COVID-19. With supply chain issues, worker shortages, and rising prices, many continue to experience deficiencies and slow revenue growth. The Business Advancement Center is dedicated to helping those organizations seek resolutions to the many challenges they are facing by establishing a recovery and expansion plan.

In addition to one-on-one services, the Business Advancement Center looks to address large-scale problems that plague the community. One such initiative that is well underway is The Marketplace, which seeks to address food deserts while allowing farmers and small businesses to grow. The Marketplace will feature a commercial kitchen that small businesses can use to produce their food products on a large scale. It will also feature a farmers market where area growers can sell their produce to help alleviate some of the negative impacts of food deserts.

Business owners interested in obtaining services, available at no cost, from the SC Business Advancement Center should call 803-743-1139.

The Business Advancement Center is also actively working with South Carolina State University to broaden its programs in a manner that will ultimately benefit the business community.

Chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees Rodney Jenkins, says, “Working with DESA has been a pleasure. I appreciate the enthusiasm, fresh ideas and strategic collaboration that will help our initiatives succeed.”

