Nephron Pharmaceuticals expanding in Lexington

COLUMBIA – Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nephron) today announced the opening of Nephron Nitrile, a plant that will produce American-made, medical-grade nitrile gloves.

The more than $100 million investment that will create 250 new jobs follows executive order which established a new statewide focus on the recruitment of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers and directs state agencies to focus procurement efforts of medicines, medical devices and medical supplies on those made in South Carolina.

Headquartered at 4500 12th St. in West Columbia, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable respiratory health solutions and other medical products. Nephron is a global leader in the production of generic respiratory medications and blow-fill-seal contract manufacturing.

Individuals interested in joining the Nephron team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The operations will be located within an Opportunity Zone – a program created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which encourages economic development and job creation in economically distressed communities.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

