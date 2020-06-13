Nephron donates orbital welder to OCtech

WEST COLUMBIA – Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., one of the fastest-growing pharmaceuticals companies in the country, is teaming up with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to equip students with the tools needed to compete for well-paying advanced manufacturing jobs.
As a part of a new partnership with OCTech, Nephron has purchased a state-of-the-art orbital welder from Liburdi Dimetrics Corp., used for stainless steel piping, and donated it to the school to train skilled orbital welders. A highly specialized certification, orbital welding is not offered widely. OCTech students trained on Nephron-donated equipment will possess skills that are in high demand by employers across South Carolina.
“OCTech is one of our state’s real treasures and a workforce development powerhouse,” said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. “As our manufacturing footprint continues to grow, Nephron is looking for the very best employees, including skilled orbital welders. OCTech is an invaluable resource for these employees, we are excited to offer students the chance to train on a piece of equipment we donated, and we look forward to working with OCTech for years to come.”
A West Columbia-based company with a warehouse located in Calhoun County, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products, including those used to treat severe respiratory distress symptoms associated with COVID-19.
The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs.
Nephron fills the needs of patients and health care professionals as they arise nationwide, and recently opened a CLIA-certified diagnostics lab.
“Lou Kennedy and Nephron have been good corporate partners in South Carolina for many years, and OCtech is excited to be among them,” said Dr. Walt Tobin, president of OCTech. “We have a long history of preparing our students for good jobs and great careers, and the addition of the orbital welder helps our college continue that legacy.
"OCtech values hands-on instruction using cutting-edge equipment and the opportunities it affords our students to become competitive in their fields. Our welding students will benefit tremendously from this gift.”
