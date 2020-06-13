Nephron donates orbital welder to OCtech

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST COLUMBIA – Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., one of the fastest-growing pharmaceuticals companies in the country, is teaming up with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to equip students with the tools needed to compete for well-paying advanced manufacturing jobs.

As a part of a new partnership with OCTech, Nephron has purchased a state-of-the-art orbital welder from Liburdi Dimetrics Corp., used for stainless steel piping, and donated it to the school to train skilled orbital welders. A highly specialized certification, orbital welding is not offered widely. OCTech students trained on Nephron-donated equipment will possess skills that are in high demand by employers across South Carolina.

“OCTech is one of our state’s real treasures and a workforce development powerhouse,” said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. “As our manufacturing footprint continues to grow, Nephron is looking for the very best employees, including skilled orbital welders. OCTech is an invaluable resource for these employees, we are excited to offer students the chance to train on a piece of equipment we donated, and we look forward to working with OCTech for years to come.”