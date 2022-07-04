 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly
alert top story

MOU focus is preparing students for SRS careers

  • 0
Preparing to sign

SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson, left, prepares to sign a memorandum of understanding with Denmark Technical College President and CEO Dr. Willie Todd.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

AIKEN — Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC), the liquid waste contractor at Savannah River Site (SRS), signed a memorandum of understanding with Denmark Technical College with the goal of helping prepare students for their future careers at SRS.

DTC is the only historically Black technical college in South Carolina, focusing on technical career training, associates degrees, and a four-year college transfer program.

The new agreement enables SRMC to provide guidance to DTC students on careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) mostly by providing more opportunities for work on degrees with experience through the apprenticeship programs for nuclear operators, mechanics, and radiological inspectors. In addition, students will receive information about possible internship and job opportunities with SRMC.

DTC president honored for work; Todd named 2022 CEO of the Year

SRMC is pledging to donate to the college for scholarships and other critical STEM-related needs, as identified.

SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson believes the MOU offers a winning opportunity for both Denmark Tech students and SRMC.

People are also reading…

“DTC students who are preparing themselves for STEM-based jobs could qualify to work in positions or internships being offered by our company,” Olson said. “We believe this collaboration makes a strong investment in education, giving these students an additional step up in their careers.”

Power line range dedicated; DTC alum says program will change lives

DTC President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said the arrangement will be mutually beneficial for both organizations.

“We are grateful for SRMC’s support and the opportunities provided to our students,” Todd said.

“SRMC is making a difference. With this agreement in place, we can identify those students who potentially fit SRMC’s current and future employment needs.”

The MOU between SRMC and DTC is effective from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and can be renewed.

SRMC comprises parent company BWX Technologies, Inc. with partners Amentum and Fluor. Its team brings the capabilities necessary to accelerate cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site through safe nuclear operations, optimized and integrated mission execution, and strong corporate governance.

TheTandD.com: $5 for the first 20 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

9 ag entrepreneurs share in $150K

9 ag entrepreneurs share in $150K

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) has awarded nine entrepreneurs a …

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News