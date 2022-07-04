MOU focus is preparing students for SRS careers

AIKEN — Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC), the liquid waste contractor at Savannah River Site (SRS), signed a memorandum of understanding with Denmark Technical College with the goal of helping prepare students for their future careers at SRS.

DTC is the only historically Black technical college in South Carolina, focusing on technical career training, associates degrees, and a four-year college transfer program.

The new agreement enables SRMC to provide guidance to DTC students on careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) mostly by providing more opportunities for work on degrees with experience through the apprenticeship programs for nuclear operators, mechanics, and radiological inspectors. In addition, students will receive information about possible internship and job opportunities with SRMC.

SRMC is pledging to donate to the college for scholarships and other critical STEM-related needs, as identified.

SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson believes the MOU offers a winning opportunity for both Denmark Tech students and SRMC.

“DTC students who are preparing themselves for STEM-based jobs could qualify to work in positions or internships being offered by our company,” Olson said. “We believe this collaboration makes a strong investment in education, giving these students an additional step up in their careers.”

DTC President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. said the arrangement will be mutually beneficial for both organizations.

“We are grateful for SRMC’s support and the opportunities provided to our students,” Todd said.

“SRMC is making a difference. With this agreement in place, we can identify those students who potentially fit SRMC’s current and future employment needs.”

The MOU between SRMC and DTC is effective from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and can be renewed.

SRMC comprises parent company BWX Technologies, Inc. with partners Amentum and Fluor. Its team brings the capabilities necessary to accelerate cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site through safe nuclear operations, optimized and integrated mission execution, and strong corporate governance.

