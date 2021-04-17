Molina donates PPE to Family Health Centers

To support its provider partners and help keep the community safe and healthy, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina donated personal protective equipment to Family Health Centers Inc.

“We appreciate Molina Healthcare for the face masks and hand sanitizer that were donated for our patients and staff,” said Carolyn Wigfall, director of community relations at Family Health Centers Inc. “We are so grateful that we can use these resources to protect against the COVID-19 spread.”

Family Health Centers Inc. has seven locations throughout Orangeburg, staffed by experienced physicians and nurses. The medical practice’s mission is to promote health and provide high-quality, comprehensive care to all its patients.

Over the last few years, Family Health Centers has supported Molina’s community baby showers in Orangeburg. Molina and its partners host these events to provide new and expecting mothers with essential resources such as diapers and wipes, as well as important prenatal and postnatal health education. Molina was also a sponsor for Family Health Centers’ Toys for Tots Drive last December.