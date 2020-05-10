MICHELLE L. OWENS, CALHOUN CONVALESCENT CENTER: Faith, family, friends driving forces

I recently went back to college and earned my bachelor of science in nursing from Claflin University in 2018. I am also a member of the nursing sorority Chi Eta Phi Inc., Zeta Eta Eta chapter, where we reach beyond the boundaries of our jobs to extend into our communities. Faith, family and friends are my driving forces.

WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "I wanted to become a nurse to help others. My mother (Clay Ella Esaw) always supplied me with dolls as a child and I always had the tendency to “fix” them. Let’s just say that I had an ample supply of Band-Aids.

"My father (the late George L. Esaw Sr.) died shortly after a car accident when I was very young and my last image of him was me leaving his hospital room and telling him goodbye. This image made a lasting impression on me as I grew older. I always wondered if as a nurse, I could have made a difference.

"To me, being a nurse is like a calling and I feel like I am fulfilling my purpose here. Getting into nursing is not for everyone and if you become a nurse for the wrong reasons like only for the pay, it will reflect in your work and care of others.

"Nursing is not just limited to your job but it should be extended to your community as well. Nursing is a 'heart' job and your identity is tied to your heart."