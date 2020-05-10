MICHELLE L. OWENS, CALHOUN CONVALESCENT CENTER: Faith, family, friends driving forces

THE NOMINATION: The inspiration behind Adrionna Sumter’s journey of becoming a nurse is a special person who she calls her hero, Michelle Owens. Adrionna grew up observing her in her role as a registered nurse, watching as she interacted with her residents by always treating them with respect, her empathetic ways such as listening, being patient and always acknowledging the resident and how they feel at all times. Michelle works at the Calhoun Convalescent Center and has been dedicated to this profession for the past 28 years.
Sumter said, “I remember shadowing her on the job and being introduced to many residents who she considered family. Her altruistic behavior and the way she treated residents as if they were her family instilled the current qualities that I now have as a nurse today. She has taught me that in nursing, often times the nurse inspires the patients but most often it’s the patients who inspire the nurse.”
MICHELLE L. OWENS, St. Matthews: I am married to the Rev. Dr. David Owens Jr. We have two sons, Tremain (wife-Taylor) and Tyrese, a grandson Tristian and a god-daughter Adrionna Sumter.
I became a registered nurse in 1992 after graduating from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. I started out working in oncology for a few years in Columbia but later changed to long-term care at Calhoun Convalescent Center in St. Matthews. I have been an employee at CCC for almost 26 years, working as a nurse assessment coordinator.
I recently went back to college and earned my bachelor of science in nursing from Claflin University in 2018. I am also a member of the nursing sorority Chi Eta Phi Inc., Zeta Eta Eta chapter, where we reach beyond the boundaries of our jobs to extend into our communities. Faith, family and friends are my driving forces.
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "I wanted to become a nurse to help others. My mother (Clay Ella Esaw) always supplied me with dolls as a child and I always had the tendency to “fix” them. Let’s just say that I had an ample supply of Band-Aids.
"My father (the late George L. Esaw Sr.) died shortly after a car accident when I was very young and my last image of him was me leaving his hospital room and telling him goodbye. This image made a lasting impression on me as I grew older. I always wondered if as a nurse, I could have made a difference.
"To me, being a nurse is like a calling and I feel like I am fulfilling my purpose here. Getting into nursing is not for everyone and if you become a nurse for the wrong reasons like only for the pay, it will reflect in your work and care of others.
"Nursing is not just limited to your job but it should be extended to your community as well. Nursing is a 'heart' job and your identity is tied to your heart."
MEMORABLE EVENTS: "When working in long-term care, you will have a little of everything from triumphs to disasters and, yes, humor as well. You have to keep in mind the group you serve. When I see them, I think of my parents or grandparents and how I would want them to be taken care of. I could definitely not tell my mom what time to go to bed and wake up, so we push to provide person-centered care and we decide together with families what will make them happy while not sacrificing great care. Once you establish a sense of trust and incorporation of care with family and patients, we have more triumphs and laughter vs. any disasters."
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: "You need to have a strong sense of faith and hope to be effective as a nurse. When you are able to inspire hope in those you serve or encourage their faith, it can change their outlook and even their outcome. This is the most rewarding part of my job."
THE FUTURE: "As time changes, we also need to evolve and change. I can remember a time when everything was charted on paper and now everything is done electronically in the computer. I feel like you are never too old to learn something new and my plans are to study and earn my master’s degree in nursing.
"I think the nursing profession itself is changing, and as a nurse, I see nurses being challenged to have more responsibility and more education. Colleges are stepping up and providing online courses to make this happen and that is a step in the right direction. As technology advances, nurses will need the education to keep up with the future."
NURSING DURING COVID-19: "A nurse working in long-term care is faced with patients missing their families and their families missing them. Reassuring them and letting them know that we are their and spending extra moments with them is life-changing during this difficult time. Technology is also helpful with Skyping and Facetiming. I think COVID-19 will forever change lives. People will cherish their families a little bit more, they will appreciate the freedoms they once had before the quarantines started and many will hold even closer to their faith. I’ve heard it said many times that the virus is everywhere but so is God."
