Men of Hope planning bicycle distribution

Men of Hope

Eric Smith, left, president of Gulbrandsen, presents a check for $2,500 to Sam Farlow for the Men of Hope Initiative.

 Special to The T&D

The Men of Hope organization is organizing a Christmas relief effort and is seeking community help.

They have the support of Gulbrandsen in Orangeburg, with company President Eric Smith saying, "The Gulbrandsen team appreciates the outreach and the services that Men of Hope provides to strengthen the Orangeburg community. We are pleased to play a role in their efforts to help others, especially during this holiday season. We look forward to opportunities to partner with them in the future.

Churches gearing up for Christmas efforts; Angel Trees, red kettles returning

The purpose of the Men of Hope campaign is to invest in the lives of children. Taking COVID precautions into consideration, Men of Hope is purchasing bicycles for underprivileged elementary school-aged children this year rather than taking them shopping.

The organization wants to provide as many bicycles as possible, working with school guidance counselors and social workers to identify children who could benefit the most from the initiative.

Men of Hope is requesting donations of $100 to assist in the relief efforts. This year's goal is to purchase at least 100 bicycles.

Men of Hope is a 501 (c)(3) entity and all contributions are tax deductible. Checks should be made payable to Men of Hope. Contributions may be mailed to Men of Hope at P.O. Box 1101 Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Men of Hope (Orangeburg Division): Woodrow Morgan, 803-308-2915, Samuel Farlow, 803-378-7925.

