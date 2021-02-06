Men of Color Leadership Summit focuses on building self-esteem, worth

“In order to improve your self-esteem, you must take care of yourself emotionally. This means really having the self-confidence and affirming yourself daily. Speaking negatively in your life, that’s not taking care of yourself emotionally. Uplift yourself,” McCain said.

Another way to improve self-esteem is knowing your purpose and doing things that motivate you and make you happy.

“Usually when you know your purpose, your self-esteem becomes much, much higher. When you know what your strengths are, what you are good at, what motivates you, and what makes you get up in the morning, your self-esteem is typically a lot higher as opposed to someone who is always angry, tired and complaining,” McClain said.

McClain then tied self-esteem with self-worth.

“Self-worth can be defined as an internal state of being that comes from self-understanding, self-love and self-acceptance.”

“Your worst enemy is the internal enemy,” McCain said. You will not always have people around to encourage you. You need to be able to have confidence in yourself and encourage yourself in order to build your self0worth.