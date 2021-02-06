Men of Color Leadership Summit focuses on building self-esteem, worth

Terrance J. McClain, a motivational speaker, talked with students via Zoom at Claflin University about the importance of self-worth and self-esteem.
He began by defining self-esteem during his presentation Jan. 31 at the Men of Color Leadership Summit.
“The definition of self-esteem is the confidence and satisfaction of yourself. Self-esteem is also a feeling of satisfaction that someone has of himself or herself of your own abilities,” McClain said.
He said several factors can contribute to low self-esteem. Some are:
- Constantly striving for perfection.
- Having low or biased expectations of your own self.
- A tendency to exaggerate your problems.
- Being riddled with self-doubt/ always doubting yourself.
- Constantly blaming and criticizing yourself.
Embodying some of these characteristics or traits may seem like no big deal, but they can have a huge impact on how you view yourself, he said.
“No one is perfect. Striving for perfection will only disappoint you because perfection is merely impossible to reach and typically when you strive for perfection, it is usually for someone else to validate you. You don’t need anyone’s validation,” McClain said.
There are some things, however, that one can do to help improve self-esteem.
“In order to improve your self-esteem, you must take care of yourself emotionally. This means really having the self-confidence and affirming yourself daily. Speaking negatively in your life, that’s not taking care of yourself emotionally. Uplift yourself,” McCain said.
Another way to improve self-esteem is knowing your purpose and doing things that motivate you and make you happy.
“Usually when you know your purpose, your self-esteem becomes much, much higher. When you know what your strengths are, what you are good at, what motivates you, and what makes you get up in the morning, your self-esteem is typically a lot higher as opposed to someone who is always angry, tired and complaining,” McClain said.
McClain then tied self-esteem with self-worth.
“Self-worth can be defined as an internal state of being that comes from self-understanding, self-love and self-acceptance.”
“Your worst enemy is the internal enemy,” McCain said. You will not always have people around to encourage you. You need to be able to have confidence in yourself and encourage yourself in order to build your self0worth.
“You need to be your own hype man and turn off the negative voices in your head, McClain said. Turning off these negative thoughts and voices in your mind will immensely increase your self-confidence and self-worth.
Some tips to keep in mind when trying to increase and building your self-worth:
1. You must understand that you oversee yourself, no one can tell you who you are. You need to decipher that for yourself.
2. In order to build genuine self-worth, you must be real and authentic with yourself.
3. Remember to treat yourself with kindness, generosity and compassion.
4. Recognize who you are and who you want to be and make plans and a goal to achieve that person you want to be.
5. Take full responsibility of your actions and learn to forgive yourself and learn from your mistakes.
Following these tasks and keeping these tidbits of information in your mind will help increase your self-worth and self-esteem, he said.
McClain gave students advice about how to view themselves and interact with others.
“You can’t pour from an empty vessel,” meaning it is important to love and care for yourself first before you can truly love and care for others. You cannot give out love if you do not possess the qualities of love for yourself. Be sure to always think and view yourself highly, he said.
Lauren Pringle is a student in the Mass Communications Department at Claflin University.