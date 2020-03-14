Medshore Ambulance Barnwell-Bamberg wins top award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Medshore Ambulance Barnwell-Bamberg County EMS System provides emergency 911 and non-emergency medical transportation across a 953-square-mile service area. Since 2014, Medshore Ambulance has been a mainstay in rural southwestern South Carolina, supporting a widely dispersed population of citizens who often utilize the 911 system as a first line of care.

In 2019, Medshore took over as the 911 provider in Bamberg County in a rapid transition process, meeting increased call volume with increased staffing and vehicle resources.

“In addition to such vital cooperative efforts of Medshore in a terrain within South Carolina that can only be called a medical desert, Medshore and its staff have provided superior accountability, reliability and professionalism to all aspects of their duties for Bamberg County,” wrote 2019 Bamberg County Council Chairman Trent Kinard in a letter of recommendation.