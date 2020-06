× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast provided a free meal for 100 "essential workers" in May.

The workers are those on the job during the coronavirus emergency.

Chef Fred Holmes provided the meals in conjunction with his birthday.

Holmes and business founder Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes own Rachelle's Island and Thee Matriarch Bed & Breakfast, Meeting and Events Venue in downtown Orangeburg.

