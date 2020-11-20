McMaster, SRS announce apprenticeship agreement

Registered apprenticeship programs traditionally support careers related to manufacturing and construction but can also include a variety of jobs found at SRS including production operators, radiation protection personnel, IT professionals and aspiring engineers.

Apprentices become highly skilled individuals possessing the benefits of scalable wages, on-the-job training, and classroom learning.

SRNS recently experienced success with a pilot apprenticeship program for production operators in association with Aiken Technical College. This program began with 10 individuals obtaining the basic qualifications required for an SRNS production operator – including conduct of operations principles and radiation worker training. SRNS made full-time job offers to six of the participants. A second group of candidates have been interviewed to fill 14 openings in the SRNS apprenticeship initiative based on the success of the pilot program.

More than $11 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand registered apprenticeship programs in South Carolina is also available. This funding will be used to further ensure the continued success of the SRNS apprenticeship program, not just at SRS, but across the CSRA.