Manufactured housing uptick: S.C. percentage of homes twice U.S. average

While the average site-built home is larger than the average manufactured home, the latter is still the more cost-effective option on a per-square-foot basis. The price per square foot for a manufactured home is about $50, compared to $114 for a site-built home (excluding land).

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 7.5% of existing single-family homes nationwide are manufactured homes. However, the share of manufactured homes varies across states. Manufactured homes have historically been most popular in the South and West. For example, the share of manufactured homes in New Mexico, South Carolina, Mississippi, and West Virginia are more than twice the national average. On the other hand, less than 2% of homes in Northeast states like Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut are manufactured.

To find which states have seen the greatest increase in manufactured housing over the past five years, researchers at Construction Coverage, a review site for builders risk insurance and construction management software, analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Manufactured Housing Survey. For each state, Construction Coverage calculated the percentage change in annual manufactured housing shipments from 2014 to 2019, and how that number compares to the percentage change in single-family site-built homes during the same time frame. Here’s what they found: