Manufactured housing uptick: S.C. percentage of homes twice U.S. average

After years of decline starting in the late 1990s, manufactured housing has been gaining in popularity over the past few years.
Unlike site-built homes, which are directly constructed on a plot of land, manufactured homes are pre-assembled in factories and then transported to the location where they will be used. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently 6.8 million manufactured homes across the country.
The demand for manufactured housing has fluctuated over time, often coinciding with changes in borrowing requirements for mortgage applicants. For example, the number of manufactured housing shipments experienced a steep decline between 2000 and 2009, when home buyers had easier access to mortgage loans leading up to the subprime mortgage crisis.
The share of new manufactured homes compared to all new single-family homes decreased from its peak of 25% in 1996 to only 7.8% in 2006. As of 2019, about 10% of new single-family homes are categorized as manufactured homes.
One of the biggest advantages of manufactured homes is the price. Manufactured homes are far cheaper than site-built homes, even after excluding the price of land from a site-built home. The average sales price of a new site-built home (excluding land) in 2019 was $297,747—about six times more expensive than a single manufactured home ($52,400) and three times as expensive as a double manufactured home ($99,500).
While the average site-built home is larger than the average manufactured home, the latter is still the more cost-effective option on a per-square-foot basis. The price per square foot for a manufactured home is about $50, compared to $114 for a site-built home (excluding land).
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 7.5% of existing single-family homes nationwide are manufactured homes. However, the share of manufactured homes varies across states. Manufactured homes have historically been most popular in the South and West. For example, the share of manufactured homes in New Mexico, South Carolina, Mississippi, and West Virginia are more than twice the national average. On the other hand, less than 2% of homes in Northeast states like Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut are manufactured.
To find which states have seen the greatest increase in manufactured housing over the past five years, researchers at Construction Coverage, a review site for builders risk insurance and construction management software, analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Manufactured Housing Survey. For each state, Construction Coverage calculated the percentage change in annual manufactured housing shipments from 2014 to 2019, and how that number compares to the percentage change in single-family site-built homes during the same time frame. Here’s what they found:
The analysis found that in South Carolina, 4,079 new single-family homes were manufactured in 2019. With a five-year change of 97.7%, South Carolina has experienced the 12th largest uptick in manufactured housing in the U.S. Here is a summary of the data for South Carolina:
- 5-year change in new manufactured homes: 97.7%
- 5-year change in new single-family site-built homes: 44.7%
- New single-family homes in 2019: 4,079 manufactured / 31,052 site-built
- Share of existing single-family homes that are manufactured: 18.3%
Here are the statistics for the entire United States:
- 5-year change in new manufactured homes: 47.1%
- 5-year change in new single-family site-built homes: 34.6%
- New single-family homes in 2019: 94,615 manufactured / 862,100 site-built
- Share of existing single-family homes that are manufactured: 7.5%
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results for all states, you can find the original report on Construction Coverage’s website: https://constructioncoverage.com/research/states-large-increases-in-manufactured-housing.
