Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are searching for a suspected bank robber after a man demanded cash from a teller on Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Victor Cordon said a man entered First Citizens Bank at 791 Broughton St. around 3:07 p.m. and demanded cash from a teller.

Cordon said the man is believed to be a black male, about 5-foot-10, approximately 212 to 220 pounds, wearing a dust mask, black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

The man exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

If anyone knows this man’s identification or has information about the robbery, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers don’t have to give their names.

This story will be updated.

