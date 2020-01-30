A bank robber got away with an undetermined amount of cash in a Thursday afternoon bank robbery in Orangeburg.
No one was hurt during the ordeal.
Capt. Victor Cordon of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that at 3:07 p.m., a black male entered First Citizens Bank, located at 791 Broughton St., wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and a dust mask on his face.
He said the man stands approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs between 212 to 220 pounds.
Cordon said the man approached a teller and demanded cash, but didn’t present a weapon.
“I think he repeated himself a couple of times and once the teller understood exactly what he was asking, she provided cash, an undetermined amount at this time,” Cordon said.
The man left and made a right as he exited the bank.
Cordon said police received a call from the bank at 3:13 p.m. and officers were on the scene by 3:16 p.m.
“From there, we set up a perimeter,” Cordon said.
ODPS also requested the assistance of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit in trying to track the suspected bank robber.
Around 3:45 p.m., an OCSO K-9 unit arrived and tracked an area on nearby Lindale Street.
At one point, deputies looked in an abandoned home less than a half block from First Citizens Bank.
Cordon said it’s possible that the suspected bank robber had a car waiting nearby.
The robbery came a day after a man got away with cash at the First Citizens Bank on Parler Avenue in St. George. The robbery occurred about 1 p.m., according to WCSC-TV in Charleston.
On Thursday afternoon, Cordon said, “We’re not sure if that’s going to be related or not” to the First Citizens Bank robbery in Orangeburg.
WCSC also reported on Thursday afternoon that the St. George Police Department identified Sean Saxby of Walterboro as the suspect in Wednesday’s bank robbery.
In that bank robbery, police believe Saxby was wearing a gray hoodie shirt, knitted cap, a dust mask covering his face and sunglasses, according to WCSC.
They also reported that the robber told tellers, “This is a bank robbery, give me the money, no dye packs.”
He didn’t present a weapon or show a note, WCSC reported.
They also said Saxby is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with a license plate of MKM 652.
Federal records show Saxby has a history of bank robberies.
On Dec. 13, 2010, he pleaded guilty to four bank robberies from June of that year:
June 25, 2010, at the First Citizens Bank, 129 Parler Avenue, St. George, taking $1,011 in cash
June 26, 2010 an attempted bank robbery at Bank of America, 1806 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, and Wachovia Bank, 1305 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, taking $465.99
June 29, 2010 at Carolina First Bank, 852 Orleans Road, Charleston, taking $400
A U.S District Judge sentenced him to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on April 13, 2011, according to federal court records.
He also was ordered to pay the banks the money he stole.
Then on Oct. 21, 2015, Saxby pleaded guilty to bank robbery of a First Citizens Bank in North Charleston.
Saxby robbed that bank on April 20, 2015, and a U.S. District Judge ordered him to pay $5,050 in restitution to the bank.
The judge also sentenced him to 46 months in prison and revoked his supervised release from his previous four bank robberies.
The court recommended that Saxby be placed in a comprehensive drug-treatment program and mental health treatment program, for which he qualified.
The court also recommended that he not serve time at the Federal Correctional Institute in Estill, court documents say.
As part of Saxby’s federal terms of release, he’s not allowed to possess any firearm.
If anyone knows Saxby’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
