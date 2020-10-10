Logistics having increased impact on S.C. economy, study finds

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. Council on Competitiveness has released its 2020 S.C. Logistics Economic Impact Study to highlight the logistics sector’s role in South Carolina’s economy and its growth over the past decade.

The study also reveals the impact of COVID-19 on the logistics industry.

Completed by University of South Carolina research economist Dr. Joseph C. Von Nessen, the study updates the overall economic impact, employee wage averages and employment growth rates from the 2017 study, in addition to showing the increased reliance on technology within the logistics industry.

The study shows several increases since the 2017 study, including an overall increase in economic impact of over 4% from $32.9 billion to $37.2 billion, employment growth exceeding 7% from 113,865 jobs to 139,650 jobs, and an impressive wage increase across the cluster.

Notably, for employees in embedded logistics (those logistics functions existing within a firm in service of that firm’s operations), the average annual wage is $76,592, nearly 70% higher than the state average.