Loctek establishing operations in Clarendon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Loctek, a manufacturer of ergonomic solution products, has announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company’s $5 million investment is projected to create 10 new jobs.

Founded in 1999, Loctek designs and manufactures sit-stand desk risers, height-adjustable desks and other products for office environments.

Located at 1979 Joe Rogers Jr. Blvd. in Manning, Loctek’s new facility will serve as a warehousing, shipping and receiving location.

The company’s new facility is expected to be completed by March 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Loctek team should visit http://loctek.us/careers/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0