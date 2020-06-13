Legislators: Education is priority even with coronavirus-forced funding shortfalls

Creating a balanced budget is the goal and items such as additional teacher pay raises and more money for schools will have to be prioritized, he said.

“I can't think of anything more worthy than making sure that all of our teachers are paid well, but this is a situation in which everybody's going to have to endure some sacrifices for us to get through this. The budget is going to be down. So there are going to be cuts.

“Some people have even projected that we will have to go back into some state agencies that aren't directly affected by the pandemic and reduce their budget some just to make the budget balanced, but the details of that are too early to talk about. I don't know exactly where we'll have to make adjustments in the budget, but it's going to be a challenge,” Hutto said.

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said, “Teachers should feel secure in that the House is, for once, collectively dedicated to continuing to address education -- including teacher salaries. The only way that changes is if the Republican Party in South Carolina goes back to their status quo of blocking our efforts to fight for the public educational system."

As far as funding for municipalities, he said they should see more financial relief.