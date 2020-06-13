Legislators: Education is priority even with coronavirus-forced funding shortfalls

Priorities such as increased teacher pay and more broadband capacity in rural areas will be in sharper focus among local legislators as the coronavirus pandemic forces revenue losses and alters what had been an anticipated $2 billion-plus state budget surplus.
“As a member of the Senate Finance Committee and co-chair of one of the Senate subcommittees, there definitely has to be an adjustment downward. All the information that we're still getting says that we're going to have about a billion dollars less than we projected. So there will be some adjustments on everything across the board,” Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, said.
“I think teacher pay will still be a priority, but whether we do it at the amount that we talked about, I don't think we can reach that level based on this point. But investment in public education will still be the number one priority based on whatever revenue we have,” Matthews said.
He added, “I think if you set your priorities and adjust whatever we decide to do with teacher salaries and investment in education. I think the second one will be broadband in rural areas. It's going to have a lot of priority. Once we get those two off the table, then we'll make the other decisions.”
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg said, “We have already seen early indications of the fiscal impact of COVID-19 in the BEA’s (Board of Economic Advisors) lowering of the estimated surplus available for FY 20-21 to $643.5 million and revenue growth to 2.3%.”
“This means the money the House spent during its work on the budget has to be revisited based on the reduction in available money to spend. If the BEA reduces the estimate even more, then that means we are going to have to go back in and trim some things that were in the original version,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter added, “Priorities will have to be re-evaluated, but I believe there is consensus on teacher pay and relief for higher education. I am concerned about state employee pay, particularly for essential workers and will do all that I can to make sure that a pay raise for them is included in the final House version of the bill."
The commitment of support to counties and municipalities must also be maintained, particularly as a result of the coronavirus, she said.
“I hope a combination of what was already in the budget as well as funding from the federal CARES Act will be enough to make local government not bear alone the brunt of the fiscal impact. The jury is still out on what areas/programs may be cut and will also depend on what the fiscal forecast looks like when the Ways and Means Committee convenes to complete its work once the Senate sends over a budget,” Cobb-Hunter said.
She continued, “It would be my hope that the legislature won't do anything to force local government to raise taxes. That would be totally unfair. We've reached an agreement with local government about the funding formula, and I think there is a strong commitment, on the House side anyway, to make sure that local government doesn't wind up with the short end of the stick."
Matthews said, "I think support for county government will be a high priority. I'm pretty sure we're going to give them some help. I can’t say the exact dollar amount, but I think in the top four priorities that we will adjust, county support will be probably in the top four."
As far as funding requests from state agencies, the senator said, “All of them will get some new revenue, but they just won't get as much."
Sen. Brad Hutto said he is also concerned about the impact of the pandemic on state revenues.
“I think we're all very concerned. This is all sort of unchartered water for us. We don't know how long it will last and what the total cost will be. We’ll have a downtown in the economy all the way around, tourism being probably be one of the biggest hits to the state budget,” Hutto said.
“Luckily, South Carolina does have a contingency fund. So we do have some monies available to us to keep state government running, but the other side of the equation is the expenditure side. We're spending money now for things that we didn't know we would need to such as testing, PPE, hospital costs,” he said.
Hutto added, “We appropriated $15 million more for the elections, knowing that we're going to have to spend some more money to make voting safe and make absentee balloting more readily available.”
Creating a balanced budget is the goal and items such as additional teacher pay raises and more money for schools will have to be prioritized, he said.
“I can't think of anything more worthy than making sure that all of our teachers are paid well, but this is a situation in which everybody's going to have to endure some sacrifices for us to get through this. The budget is going to be down. So there are going to be cuts.
“Some people have even projected that we will have to go back into some state agencies that aren't directly affected by the pandemic and reduce their budget some just to make the budget balanced, but the details of that are too early to talk about. I don't know exactly where we'll have to make adjustments in the budget, but it's going to be a challenge,” Hutto said.
Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said, “Teachers should feel secure in that the House is, for once, collectively dedicated to continuing to address education -- including teacher salaries. The only way that changes is if the Republican Party in South Carolina goes back to their status quo of blocking our efforts to fight for the public educational system."
As far as funding for municipalities, he said they should see more financial relief.
“Much of the financial determinations to be made will occur when the House returns to lock in the budget. South Carolina cannot rely on the federal government to fix all of our problems. People pay state taxes all well, and we must make sure that they're getting their money's worth moving forward as we push through COVID-19,” Bamberg said.
Hutto said, “We need to go ahead and try and get as close as we can to fully fund the local government fund, which is sort of the general monies that we give to the counties and localities. They provide so many front-line services that it's very important that they be funded.”
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said “without question the pandemic has had an effect on the state's finances. We know that revenues have declined. We’re going to need to put additional money forward for the pandemic.”
He said the state is working to make sure it's "fully utilized the federal grant monies and assistance that’s coming in, which we’re projecting to be around about a billion dollars. It’s a fairly significant amount of money coupled with what we have in the state."
“Obviously, we’re not going to have enough money to do everything that we intended to. So I think there will be some things that will have to be put on hold. I think people understand that,” he said.
Govan said he thinks the state is helping to support counties and local municipalities.
“Working through this process of logistics, organization and leadership has been very challenging, particularly the federal level, but resources are beginning to get to the states. I would like to think that South Carolina has done a better job than most in terms of trying to secure what we need from a state perspective and get that down to the locals as quickly as we can,” he said.
While education and broadband access will be among the top priorities for the state to discuss when it hammers out its budget, “I think that the areas that will be given priority and should be given priority under the circumstances will be health care in terms of keeping the citizens of this state safe,” he said.
“Entities dealing with health care and providing those kinds of services will obviously be a priority. There are other essentials of state government that will need to function in terms of addressing issues of unemployment. I think we have to keep our unemployment funds fully funded and keep so much money on hand to fund our unemployment benefits,” Govan said.
Hutto said, “We're going to try and prioritize based on the reality that's with us now, which means a lot more money will be going into health care. So by definition that means other state agencies won't be getting as much money. So it's unlikely in this year we'll be able to do state employee pay raises and those kinds of things.”
Govan said, “We’re doing the best we can at this point. But without question there’s going to have be some adjustments made. We just don’t know exactly what they’re going to look like.”
