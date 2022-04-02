Leaders graduate from S.C. economic development training

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. Department of Commerce and S.C. Economic Developers’ Association announced that 71 state and community leaders have graduated from a statewide economic development training program, the S.C. Economic Development Institute.

“The success the state has enjoyed in recent years can, in large part, be attributed to the remarkable amount of collaboration that takes place within our borders,” Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. “Programs like the SCEDA Institute help ensure that our team is knowledgeable, innovative and united.”

A collaborative effort between S.C. Commerce and SCEDA, the program is designed to ready participants with innovative development approaches for implementation in local communities. The program features a highly interactive curriculum, allowing participants to obtain greater hands-on economic development learning experience.

Now in its 32nd year, the institute consists of quarterly, two-day sessions that are hosted in various locations throughout the state. This latest graduating class combines the 2020 and 2021 classes after the global pandemic postponed the 2020 session.

The institute is open to individuals from a wide variety of organizations and entities, including city, town and county councils; local economic development practitioners; county economic development boards; county school boards; regional economic development boards; utility companies; and local and state government employees.

More information on this training program can be obtained by visiting www.sceda.org or contacting SCEDA at 803-929-0305.

2021 South Carolina Economic Development Institute graduates include:

Lauren Bailey, Dorchester Economic Development Corporation

Eddie Crosby, Dorchester County Council Member

Stuart Friddle, Dorchester County Council

Brad Mallett, Dorchester County Council Member

Brandy Roberson, Calhoun County

2020 South Carolina Economic Development Institute graduates include:

Margaret Frierson, Orangeburg County Development Commission

Tiffany Norton, CPC, Dorchester County

Candice Roberson, Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association

