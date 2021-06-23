Kershaw to get 120 jobs

COLUMBIA – Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), a leading digital network integration company, announced plans to establish operations in Kershaw County. The $23 million investment will create 120 new jobs over the next few years.

Founded in 1988, STL provides integrated 5G-ready end-to-end solutions for clients around the world. Specializing in optical interconnect, virtualized access solutions, network software and system integration, STL delivers solutions for customers’ current and future digital network needs.

Located at Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in Lugoff, STL’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity, broadband access and 5G technologies.

The new facility is expected to be completed by fall 2021. Individuals interested in joining the STL team should email eagle.admin@stl.tech or visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Kershaw County was also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0