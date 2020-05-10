JOY SANDIFER, THE PEDIATRIC CLINIC: 'I truly enjoy what I do each day'

NURSING DURING COVID-19: “The coronavirus pandemic that we are currently dealing with has changed the way we provide care to our patients. At the main office, we are strictly seeing patients that are sick and cannot be communicated through telemed visits. Unfortunately, we are not able to communicate in person with our patients as much as we would like. Our new office, The Annex at TPC, has been really great during this pandemic. We are able to provide well child care, immunizations and allergy shots in a well environment. We are dealing with this situation daily as changes occur. As of right now, the future is unclear, but we will always be here and do what is needed for our patients to the best of our abilities.”