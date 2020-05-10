JOY SANDIFER, THE PEDIATRIC CLINIC: 'I truly enjoy what I do each day'

THE NOMINATION: "At The Pediatric Clinic in Orangeburg, Joy Sandifer runs the clinical aspect of the office, making sure that every decision is what’s best for the patient.
Dr. Tracy Macpherson said, “Joy provides leadership and guidance to her co-workers; she works tirelessly to assess current protocols for improvement. During times of a potential natural disaster, she anticipates and prepares the office for the worse so our patients will receive uninterrupted care.”
Macpherson goes on to say that during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, Joy accepted every new challenge and made sure to consider her patients and her colleagues.
“In addition to bringing joy to our community, Joy has devoted years of vacation time to children with cancer; a family and church commitment. Joy exemplifies the ideal nurse.”
JOY E. SANDIFER, Neeses: LPN-Nurse Manager at The Pediatric Clinic. Married to Chris Sandifer for 26 years. A son, Michael Sandifer. Graduated from Edisto High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: “I knew that I wanted to become a nurse at an early age while on a visit to see Dr. (Marion) Caughman as a child with my mother. I told my mom during that visit I was going to work with Dr. Caughman one day. I was blessed to be able to work with him for 12 years before his retirement in 2004. I have always enjoyed helping and nurturing others.”
MEMORABLE EVENTS: “I have worked in this office for 27 years, so there have been many memorable moments. Being a pediatric nurse, I was known as the Shot Lady to many of our patients. As with adults, most children do not like shots and I would always try to be as fast as possible to lessen the discomfort as much as possible. But over the years I have had plenty of patients express to me their dislike with me giving them immunizations.
"I have learned that children will say and do the darndest things. They will totally embarrass their parents. The memories shared with the doctors and nurses that I have worked with in the past and present hold a special place in my heart. I grew up in this profession sharing special moments with each of them. All of these great people hold a special place in my heart and have made me the nurse I am today.”
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: “Working in a pediatrician office, I get the opportunity to see our patients grow up. We see patients from newborn to young adults. We are able to form a bond with them and their families on a more personal level. These families become like my own family. I have formed some very special bonds with families that I will cherish. To this day, they know that they can call me and I will help them in anyway.
“Another reward to working in a pediatrician office is that my patients that I took care of when they were little will bring their children back to our office. I love seeing the next generation of patients and enjoy telling them stories about their parents.
“Every day is challenging from patient care, dealing with parents, technology, medical guidelines changing daily and staffing concerns. So keeping a positive attitude and seeing a smile from patients gets me through the day.”
THE FUTURE: "I have deep roots at The Pediatric Clinic. It was my first full-time job and I have no intention of leaving until retirement. I truly enjoy what I do each day."
NURSING DURING COVID-19: “The coronavirus pandemic that we are currently dealing with has changed the way we provide care to our patients. At the main office, we are strictly seeing patients that are sick and cannot be communicated through telemed visits. Unfortunately, we are not able to communicate in person with our patients as much as we would like. Our new office, The Annex at TPC, has been really great during this pandemic. We are able to provide well child care, immunizations and allergy shots in a well environment. We are dealing with this situation daily as changes occur. As of right now, the future is unclear, but we will always be here and do what is needed for our patients to the best of our abilities.”
