South Carolina State University’s Business Environment Communications and Transportation (BECT) Institute collaborated with faculty and students in the Communications Program to stage an intense two-day Multi-Media Journalist (MMJ) Bootcamp.

The bootcamp was designed to train and teach the basics of becoming an MMJ.

On day one, eight professional journalists from five television stations located in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia worked with 10 communications students. The journalists had experience in various fields such as photography, reporting, writing and editing.

On day two, students got hands-on out in the field and were shadowed by a professional team member as they learned the basics of MMJ field reporting. They were provided with professional cameras and laptops to shoot and edit their stories.

The bootcamp gave students first-hand, real-world experience in what the job requires. This experience gave students the opportunity to get constructive instruction and key tips to help set them on their career path in the news industry.

“The goal is to help the students get internships and to make connections with others in the community. I think it’s a great experience and I hope the students who participated took full advantage,” said Dr. Barbara Adams, BECT executive director. “There’s already been talk about some of them looking for students to intern at their television stations and if they make the right connections, it could lead to an internship or possibly a job after they graduate.”

Emmy award-winning journalist Art Fennell, chairman of the MMJ Bootcamp, hosted day one and introduced the featured journalists. He talked about what it means to be an MMJ.

“As a reporter, as a producer, as an anchor, as an executive, as a host, you name it, I’ve done a little bit of it. So, I understand the role of an MMJ,” Fennell said. “I graduated from here, and I sat where these students are sitting and have been through what they’ve got to go through.

“We want SC State communications students to come up to where we know they can be in terms of getting jobs, getting access to people and getting to opportunities,” he said.

Fennell is an SC State alumnus who received his degree in communications. He served as president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) from 1995 to 1997.

Fennell is also the president and founder of Fennell Media in Atlanta, a multimedia production company primarily focusing on content development, documentary films production, travel writing and photography.

Greg Coy, anchor and investigative reporter for WJCL 22 News, was another journalist who spoke to students and expressed his interest in finding a new intern at SC State.

“I’m excited about this because this industry has changed a lot since I started out. We didn’t have these opportunities, nor were these opportunities available,” Coy said. “When I went to school, I was one of only three in my class who actually got a job.

“Right now, there are jobs for journalists either behind the camera, in front of the camera, on the web, behind the desk and in other aspects. The difficulty is finding the right people who are talented, driven and smart (and) who are willing to work and learn,” he said.

Coy is a regional Emmy-award winner who has covered historic events including the 9-11 terror attacks, the Capitol Hill shooting and the contested Philadelphia mayoral election in 2003. Coy is a lifelong member of NABJ.

Students who participated received one-on-one training and expertise while in the field. They were tasked with pitching, filming and editing a story either on campus or in the Orangeburg community. They also had to find the right sources for their stories and interview them.

“My story was about the pothole problems in Orangeburg,” said SC State senior Ace Conyers. “I talked to county administrators and civilians on the street and asked them about their opinion on the issue. At the end of the bootcamp, we got a chance to show our final projects.”

Conyers is a broadcasting major from Washington, D.C. He is a member of SC State’s NAACP and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Conyers is a producer intern for Felton Laboratory Charter School’s first news show, which is located on SC State’s campus.

“This was a good experience. I learned a lot about editing, getting different shots and angles, and how to get to the point. It was very informative, especially for my career goal of working in the media industry,” Conyers said.

SC State senior broadcast journalism major Kayla Brisbon also participated in the bootcamp.

Brisbon is a native of Moncks Corner and is a part of SC State’s Bulldog News Now and Communications Club. She is a member of the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc.

“This was a fast-paced bootcamp. The second day, we got that experience and we got to see what they do on a regular basis,” Brisbon said. “I learned a lot – being a part of a school news to actually seeing what they do in the industry helped me a lot.

“I thought I was a good writer until I did this bootcamp. It showed me that I needed to work more on how I talk, how to write and how to execute the story overall. So that’s the biggest thing I learned from the bootcamp,” she said.