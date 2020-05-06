Join the virtual graduation site at TheTandD.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Times and Democrat is hosting a special free virtual graduation for local high schools, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.

Joining is simple: Go to https://thetandd.com/virtual_graduations

There, seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans. With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduation ceremonies at many high schools and forcing families to isolate, the virtual graduation site connects seniors and their families from across The T&D Region to each other and to the world.

“This time has been a challenge for so many, and for our graduating seniors, it’s coming at a pivotal time in their lives. To their credit, we have seen stories of creativity, resilience, adaptability and positivity,” T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes said. “Now it’s our turn to let them know they have a community that supports them — a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to joining our schools and community in recognizing graduates in a timely and unique way.”

Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.