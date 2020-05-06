Join the virtual graduation site at TheTandD.com

The Times and Democrat is hosting a special free virtual graduation for local high schools, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.
Joining is simple: Go to https://thetandd.com/virtual_graduations
There, seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote, and tell the world about their future plans. With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduation ceremonies at many high schools and forcing families to isolate, the virtual graduation site connects seniors and their families from across The T&D Region to each other and to the world.
“This time has been a challenge for so many, and for our graduating seniors, it’s coming at a pivotal time in their lives. To their credit, we have seen stories of creativity, resilience, adaptability and positivity,” T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes said. “Now it’s our turn to let them know they have a community that supports them — a time for us to connect with these students in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to joining our schools and community in recognizing graduates in a timely and unique way.”
Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.
Area school administrators have been contacted about this special website, and some are already working to connect their seniors with the platform. But there’s no reason to wait. Simply go to the website listed above and answer a few simple questions to get started.
Submissions are open now, and the site is slated to go live as early as next week.
