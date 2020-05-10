JOANN DUNNING, HOMESTEAD HOSPICE: ‘Like it is my calling from God’

THE NOMINATION: Robin Strickland is one of two people who nominated Joann Dunning. “Joann is an absolute darling and a wonderful nurse for all of her patients,” Strickland said. Joann specializes in in-home patients in the hospice care sector. Strickland said that Joann goes above and beyond for her patients, not only ensuring that they thrive in their home environment, but taking time to sit and talk and listen to their stories. “This means so much to her patients. She truly is one of a kind and an amazing individual!”
Ann Roberts is very grateful for Joann Dunning and wanted to thank her for being so dedicated to helping those who are going through difficult days. Ann’s mother, June Derrick, was under hospice care for seven months, suffering from lung and brain cancer. Joann became like family and even greeted the pets with a smile, and always gave hugs and kisses before leaving each day. She brought joy to her mother’s number one caregiver, Ruthie. Her daughter, McKeena, would occasionally visit Mama June (former T&D Mother of the Year), bringing much joy with her.
Roberts said of Joann, “She was always loving, patient and kind in all of her visits.”
JOANN DUNNING, Orangeburg: “I am 37 years old. I have been married for almost 15 years and have a 4-year-old daughter. I graduated from the LPN program at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in 2009 and the associate-degree-nursing program in 2011. I worked as an LPN as a floor nurse in a long-term care facility while in school for my ADN.
“Once I became a registered nurse, I went to work at the Regional Medical Center as a pediatric nurse for a little over five years. I then went back to the long-term-care facility where I started my nursing career as the ADON.
“I now work for Homestead Hospice as an RN case manager. I see patients in the comfort of their own homes during their final journey here on Earth. I have been with this company for almost two years and absolutely love what I do. I received my BSN from Chamberlain University in 2014 and plan to one day achieve my master of science in nursing.
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: “My grandfather was very sick when I was in high school. He had several heart attacks and strokes due to diabetes and smoking. He ended up having bilateral above-the-knee amputations. He was always in and out of the hospital. He had some good nurses and some bad nurses. I decided that I wanted to be a nurse so I could help people. I feel like it is my calling from God.”
MEMORABLE EVENTS: “All nurses make mistakes. We are human after all. I remember my first medication error. I was a new LPN working in a long-term care facility on the rehab hall. There were constant discharges and admissions. Our medical records lady was supposed to take pictures of the residents and place them in the front of their MAR so the nurse can identify the patient because we did not use bracelets.
“I got to one patient and there was no picture. I asked my aide to show me where the patient was I was looking for and she pointed at the man coming down the hall. I took her word for it and gave him the medications. The patient suffered a stroke and could not talk.
“I then flipped the MAR to the next patient and there was a picture of the patient I had just given the medications too. I immediately started to panic. I went to my supervisor and told her what happened. We went over both patients’ medications and they were both on a lot of the same medications. I called the doctor and informed him what I did and he gave me instructions to monitor the patient for any adverse reactions. Luckily no one was harmed, but this could have had a very different outcome.”
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: “I am a hospice nurse, which is very challenging and rewarding. I have the privilege of taking care of terminally ill patients. I get to spend time with them and their families and listen to their life stories. I get to help in their final journey on Earth and help them prepare for their eternal journey. That to me is the most rewarding thing. It is also challenging because not all families agree on everything. We have to deal with difficult and dramatic families all the time. When you spend so much time with the patient, they become your family and you become theirs, so it makes the deaths difficult at times.”
THE FUTURE: “I currently hold my BSN and would like to one day go on to achieve my MSN. I love to teach and guide others and have held many management positions in my work history. I think I would one day like to run my own hospice company. As far as the future of the profession, it’s not going anywhere. As long as there are humans on Earth, there will always be a need for health care, including nurses.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.