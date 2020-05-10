JOANN DUNNING, HOMESTEAD HOSPICE: ‘Like it is my calling from God’

“I got to one patient and there was no picture. I asked my aide to show me where the patient was I was looking for and she pointed at the man coming down the hall. I took her word for it and gave him the medications. The patient suffered a stroke and could not talk.

“I then flipped the MAR to the next patient and there was a picture of the patient I had just given the medications too. I immediately started to panic. I went to my supervisor and told her what happened. We went over both patients’ medications and they were both on a lot of the same medications. I called the doctor and informed him what I did and he gave me instructions to monitor the patient for any adverse reactions. Luckily no one was harmed, but this could have had a very different outcome.”