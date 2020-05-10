JOAN FRIERSON, REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 'She works hard to save lives'

THE NOMINATION: Joan Frierson was nominated by her very proud daughter, Cayce. Joan has been a nurse all of Cayce’s life and Cayce remembers crying when she was little because she wanted her mom to be able to stay home and watch “Sesame Street” with her! Through a series of medical issues with her dad, Cayce saw how her mom took care of him each time, even bringing him back from a stroke. Years later, after her dad passed away, Cayce had septic arthritis, which destroyed her hip, and her mom was there to help her get better.
After a nursing career spanning several decades, Joan retired in June 2018. She has done PRN at the Regional Medical Center since. “Mom is one of the best nurses at RMC. She works hard to save lives. For the patients mom can’t save she goes out of her way to comfort their families. I’m proud to not only call mom an excellent nurse, but my mother.”
JOAN FRIERSON, West Columbia: "My husband passed away in 2005. I have one daughter who lives with me; three dogs, a dalmatian, golden retriever and black lab; and three cats. My daughter has a quarter horse. Also, four stepkids.
"I recently retired from the Regional Medical Center. I worked there full or part time from 1991 until this month.
"I graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of South Carolina in 1979. Also, previous B.F.A. from USC, CCRN Certification."
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "I didn’t decide to go into nursing until I was 27. I was inspired by my younger sister who became a nurse, by my father who was a general practitioner, and by my older sister who is a medical technologist.
"I spoke to the head of the two-year nursing program at USC. She advised me to go into the four-year program since I already had a lot of college credits from my B.F.A. degree, and I could finish in three years. I told her that would make me 30 when I got out of school, which seemed old to me at the time (lol). She said, 'You’ll be 30 anyway, so you might as well be 30 and have your BSN.' So that was that."
MEMORABLE EVENTS: "I once had a patient who was very ill. As I remember, we were thinking he probably wouldn’t survive. According to his family, he was an atheist, but they prayed and prayed for him. He eventually woke up and was neurologically intact. He told me, and everyone else, about his near-death experience.
"He had, according to him, seen Jesus and said that he would go anywhere and do anything that God asked. He told me that he guessed I must think he was crazy. Of course, I didn’t because I had gone to a lecture on 'Life after Life' and had done some reading on the subject."
MOST REWARDING PART OF MY JOB: "The most rewarding part of nursing is the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life. Nursing is challenging, exciting and ever-changing. For me, the hardest part is time management. When the shift is extremely busy, you have to decide what needs to be done first and what can be done later, or even not done at all.
"I’m sure most nurses wished at one time or another that they could clone themselves. If you don’t have time to chart as you work along, you have to go back and remember what was done and at what times, so you can document properly."
THE FUTURE: "Not sure what the future holds for me professionally. I actually retired a couple years ago. After three months I went back into the PRN pool. I worked usually one and sometimes two shifts a week. I do enjoy bedside nursing but the overtime was getting to be a bit much.
"Not sure what the future holds for nursing as a profession but I am sure it will be exciting. When I became a nurse in 1979, I don’t think I could have imagined the advances that have been made in health care as a whole."
NURSING DURING COVID-19: "The big change for me due to the coronavirus pandemic is that I am no longer working in the PRN pool. Even though I have no pre-existing conditions, my age (71) puts me at high risk for becoming very sick if I were to become infected by COVID-19.
"Also, I found it very uncomfortable to wear an NGS plus an eye shield for an entire 12-hour shift. I took it off once for 20 minutes to eat. Anyone who has worn a mask for a few minutes to shop probably realizes that the masks can be quite uncomfortable. My heart goes out to the brave health care workers who are still out there on the front lines."
