JOAN FRIERSON, REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 'She works hard to save lives'

WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "I didn’t decide to go into nursing until I was 27. I was inspired by my younger sister who became a nurse, by my father who was a general practitioner, and by my older sister who is a medical technologist.

"I spoke to the head of the two-year nursing program at USC. She advised me to go into the four-year program since I already had a lot of college credits from my B.F.A. degree, and I could finish in three years. I told her that would make me 30 when I got out of school, which seemed old to me at the time (lol). She said, 'You’ll be 30 anyway, so you might as well be 30 and have your BSN.' So that was that."

MEMORABLE EVENTS: "I once had a patient who was very ill. As I remember, we were thinking he probably wouldn’t survive. According to his family, he was an atheist, but they prayed and prayed for him. He eventually woke up and was neurologically intact. He told me, and everyone else, about his near-death experience.

"He had, according to him, seen Jesus and said that he would go anywhere and do anything that God asked. He told me that he guessed I must think he was crazy. Of course, I didn’t because I had gone to a lecture on 'Life after Life' and had done some reading on the subject."