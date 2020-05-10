JENNIFER O'CAIN, EDISTO POST ACUTE CARE: 'Always a passion to help others'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THE NOMINATION: Jennifer O’Cain is an LPN who works at the Edisto Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Nominated by Danesha O’Cain, Jennifer is a dedicated nurse who works on and off the clock.

“When she is off and in the comfort of her own home, there have been several occasions where she felt the need to call and check on some of her patients. She always makes sure that they are comfortable. It warms my heart to see the things that she not only does for her patients at her job but she sometimes becomes a nurse at home as well,” Danesha says. “She has a passion for taking care of people and does an awesome job. I want to thank her for everything she does.”

JENNIFER J. O’CAIN, Orangeburg: “I'm married with one son, Drelyn Sumpter (Cintia Sumpter), two stepdaughters, Ketrina O'Cain and Denesha O'Cain, and I have two of the most precious granddaughters, Mar'Laja Boneaparte and Kaylin Julissa Sumpter. I graduated from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in the year 2010 with a diploma in applied science. I graduated number three in my class and was awarded the 'best all around' award.