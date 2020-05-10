JENNIFER O'CAIN, EDISTO POST ACUTE CARE: 'Always a passion to help others'

THE NOMINATION: Jennifer O’Cain is an LPN who works at the Edisto Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Nominated by Danesha O’Cain, Jennifer is a dedicated nurse who works on and off the clock.
“When she is off and in the comfort of her own home, there have been several occasions where she felt the need to call and check on some of her patients. She always makes sure that they are comfortable. It warms my heart to see the things that she not only does for her patients at her job but she sometimes becomes a nurse at home as well,” Danesha says. “She has a passion for taking care of people and does an awesome job. I want to thank her for everything she does.”
JENNIFER J. O’CAIN, Orangeburg: “I'm married with one son, Drelyn Sumpter (Cintia Sumpter), two stepdaughters, Ketrina O'Cain and Denesha O'Cain, and I have two of the most precious granddaughters, Mar'Laja Boneaparte and Kaylin Julissa Sumpter. I graduated from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in the year 2010 with a diploma in applied science. I graduated number three in my class and was awarded the 'best all around' award.
“I began my career at Edisto Convalescent as a CNA and I decided that I wanted more, so I enrolled at OCtech in the practical nursing program. Upon completion, I decided to remain at Edisto Convalescent, now known as Edisto Post Acute Care. I worked as a floor nurse for quite some time and I was recently promoted to unit manager, the position I currently hold."
WHY I WANTED TO BE A NURSE: "I have always had a passion to help others. It is second nature to me. It all started while doing community service with my JROTC unit at a long-term care facility in Silver, S.C. That experience lit in me a desire to pursue a nursing degree because I felt I had the skills to positively impact others in my community."
MEMORABLE EVENTS: "The most memorable event was when a resident that I worked with for many years and developed a good rapport with took a turn for the worst. This event encompassed all of the aspects of disaster, triumph, reward and challenge. My coworkers and I worked tirelessly to revive her until EMS arrived, but she didn't survive."
NURSING DURING COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on so many lives, and I have personally experienced a scare recently. I became ill and sought medical attention at the local hospital due to experiencing many symptoms of COVID-19. Being that I suffer from asthma, I didn't want to take any chances. Thankfully, I tested NEGATIVE, but was kind of skeptical about those results.
“I was out of work for two weeks and told my DON and administrator, I had COVID-13, or maybe COVID-2.0. I felt awful. Thankful to say, I am currently back at work and aiding to keep our residents safe. My job remains difficult due to all staff are required to be screened daily, along with vendors, transportation units, EMS.
“Last but not least, the part that breaks my heart the most is families not being able to visit and have physical contact with their loved ones. I'm sure that more changes will come along as this pandemic progresses, but my administrator, SDC nurse and the awesome staff at Edisto Post Acute have done an amazing job combating COVID-19. I'm very proud to say that we are COVID-19 free at our facility.
“In the meantime, PEACE, LOVE, BLESSING, STAY HOME, but most importantly, STAY SAFE."
"And in the words of my administrator and DON: 'Go wash your hands. This is real!'"
