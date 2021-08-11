 Skip to main content
Interfor expanding sawmill operations in Dorchester
Industry LIBRARY (copy)

COLUMBIA – Interfor Corporation (Interfor), a leading forest product producing company, today announced plans to expand operations at its Summerville sawmill in Dorchester County. The company will invest $30 million to increase production capacity to meet growing demand for its products, improve manufacturing productivity and enhance its product mix.

Interfor is a forest product producing company with 21 sawmills across the United States and Canada. The company has an annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Interfor team should visit the company’s careers webpage, http://interfor.com/careers/.

