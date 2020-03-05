Industry bringing 28 jobs to Colleton

COLUMBIA – Charleston Composites Inc., a newly formed computer numerical control tooling company, announced plans to establish operations in Colleton County.

The company’s more than $3.8 million investment is projected to create 28 new jobs.

With 100 years of combined experience in the marine industry, family-owned and operated Charleston Composites Inc. provides innovative design and tooling services for composite materials in the marine and architecture industries.

Located at 1113 Hope Plantation Lane in Jacksonboro, Charleston Composites Inc.’s 87,000-square-foot facility will include three, five-axis large-format CNC mills. The operations will allow the company to provide advanced tooling for manufacturing large boats. Additionally, Charleston Composites plans to expand into the aerospace, automotive and defense sectors.

The facility is expected to be online by April 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Charleston Composites, Inc. team should visit http://www.charlestoncomposites.com/.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Colleton County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.