Industry bringing 75 jobs to Clarendon
alert

Industry bringing 75 jobs to Clarendon

COLUMBIA – On Time Distribution LLC, a water and air-filtration company, announced Tuesday plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The $5.8 million investment will create 75 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2011, On Time Distribution manufactures and distributes a wide array of filtration products for residential, commercial and industrial markets.

Located at 1665 Joe Rodgers Boulevard in Manning, On Time Distribution will renovate the new facility, update office spaces and purchase machinery to expand manufacturing operations.

IT support company bringing 105 jobs to Clarendon

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the On Time Distribution, LLC team should call 704-234-3716.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the project.

Loctek establishing operations in Clarendon

“Our mission is to continually expand the products and services offered with unmatched, on-time delivery performance at an excellent value every time,” On Time Distribution President Jose Perez said.

“On Time Distribution LLC bringing 75 new jobs to Clarendon County is a big win for South Carolina and the local community. We thank them for their commitment to our state, and we look forward to watching them succeed in the area,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

