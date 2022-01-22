Individual income tax season opens Jan. 24

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will begin accepting individual income tax returns for tax year 2021 on Jan. 24, consistent with the date announced by the IRS.

The filing deadline for both state and federal 2021 income tax returns is Monday, April 18.

“We encourage all South Carolina taxpayers to file electronically and to choose direct deposit,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “This is the most convenient, secure and accurate way to file your return and receive your refund without any delays.”

“I urge all South Carolinians to choose direct deposit for their income tax refunds,” Treasurer Curtis Loftis said. “Your refund is sent quickly and directly to your bank account as soon as your return is processed. No more waiting on the mail. It’s simply the fastest way to receive your refund.”

File online

Filing online with a reputable provider is convenient, secure and accurate. Many South Carolinians are eligible to file online for free with easy-to-use tax preparation software. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to view all of your filing options.

Make sure you have all W-2s, 1099s, and other necessary documents before you file. Using year-end pay stub information instead of official documents could slow down processing.

Choose direct deposit

Direct deposit is the fastest and safest refund option. Your refund is deposited directly into your bank account, so there’s no need to worry about lost or stolen checks and no waiting on delayed or returned mail. Learn more about why direct deposit is the preferred refund option at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Allow time for processing and fraud prevention.

SCDOR will begin processing returns Feb. 7 to allow employers to meet the Jan. 31 W-2 submission deadline. Fighting fraud to protect taxpayer dollars is a priority.

Tax return and refund processing is expected to take 6-8 weeks from Feb. 7 or the date you file, whichever is later, to allow the SCDOR to use all available tools to check for fraud and protect your refund.

Track your refund

Check your refund status anytime using the Where’s My Refund tool at dor.sc.gov/refund. You can track which of the four stages your refund is in – fraud check, accuracy review, final verification, refund approval and preparation – and the estimated time frame for each stage. Keep in mind that if you choose a paper check refund, your processing time may be longer.

Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit.

