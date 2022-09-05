ICYMI: RMC working to fix financial reporting glitch before start of new fiscal year

Regional Medical Center is working with its auditing firm to make financial reporting model improvements that it hopes will be complete by the end of fiscal year 2021-22 on Sept. 30.

The hospital began upgrading its electronic medical record (EMR) and hospital operating system on Aug. 2, 2021, converting to Cerner CommunityWorks. The process that has not gone as smoothly as RMC would have liked and caused distortions in a computerized financial reporting model that was developed by RMC's auditing firm, Greenville-based FORVIS.

"This model really isn't working well for us, particularly as it relates to our finances, and is being reviewed at this time because it impacts our bottom line each and every month," RMC Board Chairman the Rev. Caesar Richburg said during an Aug. 23 board meeting.

"It is important that we know that, and I think that once that's corrected, I think we'll see better numbers," he said.

In a statement, RMC Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pettigrew said, "The model is tested periodically to assure that it is assessing changes in payer mix and payer collection percentages due to various timing and regularly factors."

Computer system conversions are among the factors that can distort the model, he said.

"The electronic medical record conversion to Cerner CommunityWorks is still not functioning as originally expected. Over the last 12 months, gross accounts receivable has increased by nearly 70%, billings are being submitted more slowly, shadow credit balances are increasing and cash flow has declined," Pettigrew said.

He continued, "This has caused the computerized model to suggest that our collection rate is declining, an inconsistency that is being critically assessed by the RMC finance staff and FORVIS. To be conservative, a negative adjustment to our expected collections was booked in the July 2022 financial statements. This action has reduced net income."

The EMR upgrade and resultant distortion in the computerized financial reporting model has decreased RMC's amount of cash by $4.25 million in July and $26.4 million year-to-date.

During the board meeting, Pettigrew said, "We use this model, and it's made up of purely estimates of all the factors associated with our accounts receivable. We book (put figures in the financial statements) based upon what the model shows and with any tinkering that we see on a month-to-month basis."

"During much of July, the model suggested that we needed to take a reserve adjustment, that's a reduction in net income, and you see that in the monthly financial statement. That model now is under full review in terms of its usability tied to the accounts receivable that are now being built up ... under the Cerner installation," he said.

RMC saw a net operating income loss for July of $4.8 million and has seen a net operating income loss year-to-date of $26.4 million.

Taking non-operating income into account, including investment income and contributions and grants, the hospital saw a $3.7 million net income loss in July.

Year-to-date, the hospital has lost $16.6 million. The hospital had budgeted for a loss of $1.8 million.

In the area of non-operating income, Pettigrew said, "We did book the million-dollar grant that we received from USDA last month. We have not gotten the check yet. ... That, we believe, will be forthcoming hopefully before the end of August."

In the meantime, Pettigrew said RMC has engaged FORVIS in making the financial model improvements.

"It's their model. We did not create it, they did. So they are actively working with us to make adjustments in it based upon the information coming out of the Cerner model. We certainly believe that it will modify, or come back to where we had been running as we get ready for the end of the fiscal year. Complicated factors, but it is all about estimations," he said.

The hospital's 2022-23 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Also during the meeting, RMC Vice President of Operations Sabrina N. Robinson said Edisto Regional Health Services saw visits under budget by 518 in July. Overall, ERHS saw revenues $29,669 below budget.

Year-to-date, visits were under budget $1,737 and revenues are $607,190 below budget for the year.

One of the six physician practices that make up Edisto Regional Health Services met budget this fiscal year, Robinson said.

Express Care for the month of July saw 236 total visits and overall revenue was $21,964 above budget, Robinson said.

Express Care’s total visits were 4,577 and revenues are $89,573 over budget for the year.

"We have had some provider challenges, but we are coming over the hump because our new provider... starts officially in October," Robinson said.

In other matters, RMC Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Michelle Edwards introduced Jonathan Ballentine as RMC's new director of human resources and employee health.

"Jonathan has been in the field of human resources over 25 years. So he's got a good understanding of HR policies, processes, operations within the human resource, talent acquisition. So we're certainly looking forward to taking advantage of that," Edwards said.

Ballentine said, "Just very happy to be here and serving RMC and the community in this capacity. I appreciate the honor."

In other business, trustees entered into closed session to receive the president's and community works reports and a number of updates, including those from its Edisto Regional Health Services Board and Trustee Development and Strategic Planning committees.